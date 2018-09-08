JKSSB approves selection list for 394 posts

Srinagar:
The Services Selection Board (SSB) today approved selection lists for 394 posts, wherein the candidature of 270 candidates was cleared for recommendation to various indenting departments for appointment.
The selection lists were approved at the 141st meeting of SSB held here last evening under the Chairmanship of Zubair Ahmad, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board. The meeting was attended by the Members of the Board including Anil Koul, Rachna Sharma, Vivek Sharma, Prof Tasleema Peer, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Musheer Ahmad Mirza, Nawab Din, Mohammad Saleem and Secretary JKSSB, Ranjeet Singh and other officers.
According to SSB spokesman, as many as 124 posts requiring technical qualifications and experience remained unfilled because of non-availability of eligible candidates.
The Board also decided to reconstitute the Sub-Committee setup in 140th Board meeting to scrutinize the cases of withheld recommendations, necessitated due to transfer of some Members. On the recommendations of the Sub-Committee constituted in the last meeting, 43 withheld cases have already been cleared for being forwarded to the indenting departments.
In a significant decision, the Board agreed to a four stage SoP to be put in place, after getting it approved by the Government, for effecting cancellations in respect of candidates, who after figuring in the select lists/waitlists, do not furnish the necessary deficient documents. “The streamlining of the cancellation issue will not only pave way for the candidates in the waitlists to make it into the selection lists but will also help the candidates next in order of merit to make it to the waitlists,” the spokesman said adding the decision shall also cater to the requirements of the indenting departments, who keep on requesting the Board for forwarding candidates next in order of merit, after the select list candidates and those in waitlists fail to join.
The Board has also designated Malik Suhail, Under Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board, to be the Public Relations Officer of the J&K Services Selection Board in addition to his own duties. The official contact number of the PRO is 0194-2441354 while his official email ID isprojkssb@gmail.com.
Govt issues ‘disposal of grievances’ during Guv's rule
Srinagar: Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June – 7th September, 2018, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 19033 complaints/grievances of which 18443 have been dealt with/ forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 288 complaints/grievances are under process.
Besides, all the three Advisors to the Governor have also been meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations/ deputations, individuals, as per the already notified schedule. The three Advisors to Governor have attended/heard 1023 delegations and 1017 individuals from 17th July, 2018 till date. All the grievances received by the Advisors have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned Field Officers/Departments for their immediate redressal/disposal. Besides, the Advisors have been asked by the Governor to take stock of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments, on regular basis and also to review the disposal of the grievances/complaints from the Nodal Officers of each Department.
In total, during this period, 21073 grievances were received, 20483 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal and 288 grievances are under process as on 07.09.2018.