JKSSB approves selection for 662 posts, clears other 58 cases

Published at March 01, 2019


Jammu:

 Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) on Thursday approved selections against 662 posts, while as it also released 58 withheld recommendations of selected candidates.
The official spokesperson said that following that the High Court decision—which cleared the decks for finalization of selections under Advertisement Notification No.04 of 2017, comprising the posts referred by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, under Prime Minister’s Package, the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has approved the selections for indents comprising 662 posts.
The Board approved the selections in its 149th meeting held here. The Board has however, decided to return 87 posts to the indenting department against which no candidate had applied. The selections shall be uploaded on the official website of the J&K Services Selection Board, www.jkssb.nic.in from today evening.
The Board also approved release of 58 withheld recommendations of various selected candidates in various selections, for which deficiencies were completed by the candidates and after necessary clarifications were received from various authorities concerning their candidature.

 

