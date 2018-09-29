JKSSB approves provisional shortlist for NT posts

Selection lists for Junior Pharmacist posts of Kupwara, Library Assistant posts of Doda also approved; 64 recommendations cancelled
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has finalized the provisional shortlist for the posts of Naib Tehsildar
The shortlist was finalized at 143rdmeeting of the Board convened here last evening under the chairmanship of Zubair Ahmad, Chairman, JKSSB.
Members of the Board, Anil Koul, Prof Tasleema Peer, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Rachna Sharma, Vivek Sharma, Musheer Ahmad Mirza and Nawab Din and Secretary, JKSSB, Ranjeet Singh and other officers of the Board attended the meeting.
According to a statement issued by Malik Suhail, Public Relations Officer, JKSSB, the dates for interview/viva-voce and document verification of the candidates, figuring in the shortlist, shall be notified separately. He said thereafter the candidates are required to qualify test of working knowledge of Urdu, which is a written examination having both objective and descriptive components.
He said the details of candidates figuring in the shortlist alongwith details of cut off score in respect of each category are available on the official website of the J&K Services Selection Board, www.jkssb.nic.in.
The Board also approved selection lists for the posts of Junior Pharmacist, Kupwara and Library Assistant, Doda.
“The Board also approved cancellation of the recommendations/candidature in respect of 64 candidates for different posts, whose recommendations had been kept withheld for various deficiencies,” the statement said adding that the recommendations were cancelled as these candidates failed to complete the deficiencies, despite repeated notices by the Board.
He said the Board has decided to make it a regular feature in respect of selection lists and wait lists that are within validity period, so that the other deserving candidates, figuring in the waitlist get a chance of employment.