JKSSB approves provisional shortlist for Junior Employment Officer posts

Schedule for counseling, document verification to be notified separately: PRO
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 13:
J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Thursday approved provisional shortlist for the posts of Junior Employment Officers of the Labour and Employment Department.
According to Malik Suhail Ahmad, Public Relations Officer, JKSSB, the provisional shortlist was approved at the specially convened 142nd Board meeting under the Chairmanship of Zubair Ahmad, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.
The meeting, he said, was attended by the Members of the Board, Anil Koul, Prof Tasleema Peer, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Musheer Ahmad Mirza, Nawab Din and Mohammad Saleem. Secretary, JKSSB, Ranjeet Singh, and other officers of the Board were also present at the meeting.
Malik said the written examination of the candidates for these posts was conducted on 1 July, 2018.
He said the dates for counseling and document verification of the candidates, figuring in the shortlist, shall be notified separately.
“The link for showing the marks of all the participating candidates will be available on the official website of the J&K Services Selection Board, www.jkssb.nic.in, from tomorrow 6:00 PM onwards,” he said.