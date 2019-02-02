JKSSB advertises 1235 posts for new medical colleges

Process for filing online applications to commence from Feb 4
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 01:
J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Friday issued advertisements for 1235 posts for five New Medical Colleges in the State.
“247 posts under 41 different advertisement items, referred by Health and Medical Education Department have been advertised for each new Medical College,” said a statement issued by PRO JKSSB Malik Suhail.
The new medical colleges have been established at Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Anantnag and Baramulla.
JKSSB spokesman said that filling of online application forms shall commence from 4 February 2019 and the last date for submission of online application forms shall be 27 February 2019 for these posts.
He said the candidates are required to apply only through online mode on JKSSB’s web portal www.ssbjk.in and no other mean/mode of application shall be accepted.
“The candidates are advised to carefully read details in the advertisement before filling online application forms,” he said adding since most of these posts require technical qualifications, the candidates are urged to apply only if they meet the prescribed qualification(s).
Malik said the candidates shall be personally responsible for filling the details in the online application forms and the information/details furnished by them shall be treated as final for the purpose of determining the eligibility/claims of the candidates.
“No claim on account of non-filling of information shall be entertained subsequently. The candidates are requested to carefully fill the details in online application forms, as subsequent claims for change of data with regard to category, qualifications and other particulars not only leads to delay in finalization of selections but also triggers avoidable litigations, hampering the selections. Further, only such of the candidates, who have acquired eligibility in all respects till the last date of submission of online application forms, are eligible to apply,” he said.
The JKSSB spokesman said that for the convenience of the candidates, the Board has also introduced ‘Preview’ option, which allows the candidates to preview the details filled in the application form before its actual submission. Candidates are advised to use this option to check the correctness of the data filled in the application forms, before its submission.
“Any person who finds difficulty in submission of application form due to any technical issue or who may like to seek a clarification is required to send a self-explanatory mail atssbjkportal@gmail.com,” he said and added that no other mode of submission in this context would be valid. Moreover, only the grievances pertaining to the active applications will be replied through the email, he said.
He said JKSSB has also issued an advertisement for 20 different posts of Forensic Science Laboratory of the Home Department, for which the candidates can fill their online application forms from 5 February 2019 onwards upto 27 February 2019.
The spokesman said the Board has also forwarded a proposal to the Government seeking consideration of relaxation of Rule 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir (Civil Services Decentralization) Recruitment Rules, 2010, in respect of selections for 56 items comprising 212 posts, of various departments, advertised by the Board vide Advertisement Notification No: 01 of 2018 dated 02.04.2018, so that the process of viva/interview for these posts is dispensed with and criteria for selection is notified prior to scheduling of written tests for these selections.