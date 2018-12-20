JKSRTC Union seeks alternate land in Delhi for re-establishment of depot

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Dec 19:
Chairman JKSRTC Employees Union Wajahat Durrani along with office bearers of the Union called on Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri here on Wednesday.
The SRTC Employees Union sought provision and allotment of land in Delhi to ensure better transport facility to the commuters within and outside of J&K.
The spokesperson of the Union said they also demanded alternate land for re-establishment of JKSRTC Depot at Delhi in lieu of land and structure that has been taken by the Courts from SRTC for construction of Court Complex at Rajpura Road, Tees Hazari, Delhi.
He further added that the JKSRTC has been facilitating the common public of J&K especially the ailing people who are visiting outside the state for medical treatment, students studying outside J&K and also business class. The chairman also reiterated that JKSRTC is catering to the people who can’t afford air transport, therefore it should be equipped properly and made fully operational.
The spokesperson said the Minister responded positively and assured the delegation his full support in providing the land for re-establishment of JKSRTC Depot at Delhi. The Minister also acknowledged the legitimacy of demand and assured its fulfillment at the earliest. Pertinently, the Supreme Court has directed the NCT/ Delhi administration to provide substitute land to JKSRTC. The relevant documents viz-a-viz SC direction have also been provided to Minister.