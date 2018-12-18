JKSRTC loses one of its pioneers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peer Mohammad Khan (83) Retd General Manager Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) breathed his last at Soura Medical Institute after a brief period of illness. He is survived by two sons and wife.
Khan’s contribution to is unparalleled, considered as one of the founding fathers of the corporation whose dynamic leadership and pro worker approach made JKSRTC a gem amongst the state govt corporations, self sufficient and resourceful.
Even when the corporation suffered during eruptive 90s, he managed the show and steered the corporation through some extremely tough times, a contribution which is hailed by even present lot of officers and employees who see him as a role model and a leader par excellence.