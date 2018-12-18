About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JKSRTC loses one of its pioneers

Published at December 18, 2018 08:14 PM 0Comment(s)1083views


JKSRTC loses one of its pioneers

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Peer Mohammad Khan (83) Retd General Manager Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) breathed his last at Soura Medical Institute after a brief period of illness. He is survived by two sons and wife.

Khan’s contribution to is unparalleled, considered as one of the founding fathers of the corporation whose dynamic leadership and pro worker approach made JKSRTC a gem amongst the state govt corporations, self sufficient and resourceful.

Even when the corporation suffered during eruptive 90s,  he managed the show and steered the corporation through some extremely tough times, a contribution which is hailed by even present lot of officers and employees who see him as a role model and a leader par excellence.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top