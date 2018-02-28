JKSRTC brings laurels to the State

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi.
Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation has been conferred with National award for operating in extreme weather conditions consecutively for the second year. The award was received by Mr MIR Afroz Managing Director JKSRTC in 62nd Annual Conference of SRTUs in DELHI. Mr Yudhvir Singh MALIK Secretary Ministry of Road Transport and Highways gave the prize in presence of Mr Abhay Damle Joint Secretary MoRTH, Mr Malakondiah Vice President ASRTU and Mr. Anand Rao Executive Director ASRTU. Secretary MoRTH in his presidential address has lauded the role of State Road Transport Corporations for providing dependable public transport service to the people across the country. Referring to J&K he said that JKSRTC is working hard in strengthening the public transport system in the state despite serval limitations.
Mir Afroz, MD JKSRTC thanked GOI for recognising the efforts of JKSRTC in ensuring the last point connectivity by proving dependable and economical public transport.
