May 28, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is in response to the news “Electric buses to ply in Srinagar from June says JKSRTC” published in Rising Kashmir on Sunday. It will be a welcome addition and a change for the good. State Road Transport Corporation was one of the best public sector undertakings which maintained a fleet of buses in the past. But for the last two decades the corporation has been going down as it did not update its inventory and services as needed by the people. Private transporters also caused the fame of this department to diminish. With a new fleet of electric buses it is hoped that the corporation reinvents itself.

Nazir Mir