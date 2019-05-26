About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKSRLM starts making Incense Stick of waste Flowers


JKSRLM starts Eco Friendly Incense Stick Making Unit near Kol Kandoli Mata Temple Nagrota utilising locally available bio resources including waste flowers.
The move has been taken to boom small scale enterprise of Incense sticks and provides self employment opportunities to the rural women.
Additional Mission Director JKSRLM (UMEED), Sham Lal visited block Dansal where he took the stock of the incense stick making unit started by female SHG members and also interacted with SHG members of Panjgrain Village Organisation regarding friendly utensil making enterprise out of leaves and Paper .
Interacting with locals the AMD encouraged them to start environment friendly units and replicate in other blocks also.

 

