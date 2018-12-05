JKSRLM mulls to introduce silkworm rearing trade for SHGs

Sericulture Dept to provide technical, logistic support
JAMMU, DECEMBER 04:
Mission Director Jammu Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Abdul Rashid War Wednesday said that the government will facilitate the Self Help Groups (SHG) to start silk worm rearing as it has high demand in market and can prove as a viable income generating source for them.
While reviewing the performance of the Umeed Project in Jammu Division, War directed the officials to identify the SHGs that shall work under convergence with sericulture department for rearing of silkworms. He said rearing of silk worms is a promising enterprise as the silk industry is growing and the raw material is in high demand in the market. He said rearing of silk worms can prove a viable trade for the members of SHGs to generate a good income for itself.
He said the sericulture department shall provide silk worm seeds free of cost and will also provide technical inputs on rearing and marketing to the SHGs to enhance their livelihoods.
In order to increase the bargaining power of SHGs, the Mission Director informed the officials that they ought to register Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) under registrar of Societies as multiple trading units as registered CLFs get huge benefits under schemes like MSME.
He said the Mission shall provide all the support for registration and facilitate the convergence under various schemes and departments. He further directed the officials to identify the SHG members under predominant trades. Beside the Mission shall also provide them a platform for marketing.
He also stressed the officials to ensure over the period of time sustainability of Village Organizations and Cluster Level Federation so that the SHG members can take –up eventually all the responsibilities in promotion of livelihoods of its members.
Further speaking on the occasion the Mission Director emphasized the officials to achieve targets on time and concerted efforts to be made to improve the overall performance of the Mission.
The meeting was attended by Additional Mission Director Jammu, Sham Lal, Senior Project Managers Umeed, Block Programme Managers Umeed and other officials of the Department.