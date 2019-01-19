JKSPDCL facing hardships without MD

Employees write to Governor about Govt’s non-seriousness
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 18:
The only power generating corporation of the State, Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDCL) is facing hard times in absence of a full-time Managing Director (MD) since the past six months.
The JKSPDC is functioning without the services of a full-time MD since former IAS officer Shah Faesal went on a sabbatical leave to attend a fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School.
Even though the charge of MD was given to Administrative Secretary PDD Hirdesh Kumar, sources said non-availability of a full time MD was hampering the developmental progress of the corporation.
“The corporation is facing huge hurdles in terms of getting files cleared in absence of an MD. Even the decisions which are minutes work takes months to get cleared,” sources said.
Sources said in absence of a full-time MD, no board meeting had taken place in the corporation due to which many projects were pending for want of approval.
The last time the board of directors met was on December 3, 2017 in its 73rd meeting.
According to the Companies Act of 2013, it is mandatory for any organisation registered under the Companies Act to convene meetings of its board four times in a calendar year with a maximum gap of 120 days between the two successive meetings.
Sources said the human resources policy, a long-pending demand of the employees, examined by a committee constituted by the General Administrative Department (GAD) under order no 676-GAD of 2018 was still awaiting final approval from the board.
JKSPDCL, which was incorporated as Private Limited Company on February 16, 1995 was meant to execute, complete, operate and maintain all power stations and power projects of the State.
Sources said the lackadaisical approach of the government toward JKSPDCL had undermined its potential, which otherwise could turn around the fortunes of the State’s power sector.
JKSPDCL has been able to create assets for the State, which include the recently-opened Baglihar power project.
In 2016, JKSPDCL had planned to start 66 power projects with a total capacity of over 7600 Megawatts over the next seven years.
The JKSPDCL employees have now written a detailed letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik on the non-seriousness on part of the government to make the corporation fully functional.