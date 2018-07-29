JKSPDC sets title clash with J&K Bank

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JULY 28 :
Two semi-final matches were played in the ongoing 16th J&K Police Martyrs, Memorial Football Tournament-2018 at Synthetic Turf, TRC Ground, Srinagar today.
The first semi-final match was played between Lonestar KFC and J&K SPDC XI which later won by by 4:1.
From J&K SPDC XI, 1st and 3rd goal was scored by Aqib Mushtaq and 2nd and 4th goal was scored by Shakir.
From Lone Star FC, the solitary goal of the team was scored by Shariq.
Aqib Mushtaq of JKSPDC XI was declared man of the match for his outstanding performance and was accordingly rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 5000 and a trophy.
The second semi-final match was played between J&K POLICE XI and J&K BANK XI which later won by 5:4.