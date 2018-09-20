JKSM delegation visits Barkati’s family, expresses solidarity

Srinagar, 19 Sep:
A delegation of women wing of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Front (JKSM) Wednesday visited the house of incarcerated Sarjan Barkati at Shopian and expressed solidarity with his family. JKSM also extended full support to protest program given by his family for his release.
A statement issued by the party said that on the directions of chairman JKSM Zaffar Akber Bhat women wing chief organiser Aisha baji along with Nafisa and Tasleema visited Barkati’s family in Shopian. Zaffar also talked to the family members of Barkati and people present there via phone and expressed deep concern over continued “illegal detention” of Barkati and other detenues.
Zaffar condemned fresh arrest spree and slapping of PSA and shifting the detenues to jails in Jammu. He appealed human rights bodies to come forward and save Kashmir people, especially youth.
He also condoled the demise of a social worker and freedom lover Khan sahib and paid tributes to him for his services and express solidarity with the bereaved family.