JKSM condemns detention of political leaders

Published at September 09, 2018 12:20 AM 0Comment(s)255views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) chairman Zafar Akbar Bhat condemned the continuous detention of political leaders and activists, saying that authorities are caging genuine voices, denying political space.
Denouncing the curbs on political leaders and activists, Zafar Akbar in a statement today said, “They are being denied the right to assemble and freedom of expression. New Delhi has virtually converted Kashmir into a large concentration camp where more than seven lakh troops under the cover of draconian laws have unleashed terror and lawlessness. Thousands of Kashmiris including pro-freedom leaders and activists have been imprisoned and implicated in baseless and fabricated cases.”
“Indian government could never succeed in curbing the sentiment and birthright of freedom of people of Kashmir by such oppressive tactics as they were determined to continue the ongoing liberation movement till it reached its logical end,” Zafar said.

 

