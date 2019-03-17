JKSJA organizes oath ceremony for newly enrolled advocates

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir State Judicial Academy (JKSJA) today organized oath ceremony for newly enrolled advocates of Kashmir province at Mominabad here.

Rajeev Gupta, Director, Jammu and Kashmir State Judicial Academy administered the oath to 250 newly enrolled advocates who received their licenses to practice law.

In his address, Gupta deliberated upon the sanctity of oath ceremony and professional ethics and conduct for the Advocates. He impressed upon the young lawyers to work hard and with due diligence. He said that Bar is an essential component of the legal system and it is paramount that both the Bench and Bar coexist harmoniously and contribute effectively in achieving greater heights in the field of law.

He said that success in the profession is going to depend to a large extent on what advocates would learn through practice, research and interaction with colleagues and Judges.

Elaborating the role of lawyers, the Director said, “the profession of law is a great profession, with responsibilities both inside and outside it. In the practice of the profession, the lawyer has to deal with the greatest possible varieties of human relation and have his metal constantly tried from every point and it gives him a special opportunity to equip himself with those qualities, which count for pre-eminence in society.”

The most worthy and effective advertisement possible for a young lawyer, especially with his other lawyers, is the establishment of a well-merited reputation for professional capacity and fidelity to trust, he added.