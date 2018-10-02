JKSECC writes to Guterres, seeks his attention on Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu & Kashmir Socio-Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC), as an amalgam of 27 apex civil society formations, including trade, tourism, horticulture, transport, industry and other related associations of Jammu and Kashmir has written to Secretary General United Nation Organization Antonio Guterres in view of his three day visit to India seeking his audience and resolution of Kashmir issue.
The letter to Secretary General reads, “Our organization, JKSECC, is overwhelmed to learn about your scheduled three- day visit to India starting from October 2, 2018. We need not to explain and express ourselves that we have been suffering for last 71 years at the hands of oppressors and occupiers and permit us to say that the international community having full knowledge about the Kashmir dispute is yet keeping eyes shut.”
The letter further said, “We feel that this could be an opportune time, while you are in India that we could explain to you our sufferings and agony, which can be addressed by the immediate resolution of Kashmir dispute. Therefore, there is a need of having a meeting with you where we can discuss the issue. You very well known that this issue is hanging fire since 1948 at the UNO.”
JKSECC further said they thankfully acknowledge his assertions on the deteriorating human rights violations in Kashmir and for endorsing the UNHRC report on these conditions in the valley. “However, there are many untold stories about these violations as also the miserable conditions that we happen to live in.”
JKSECC requested Secretary General grant them an audience at New Delhi.
“Or if you could spare time to visit us in Kashmir so that you will hear us and take it as first-hand information from ground zero and understand how important it is for the international community to address the Kashmir dispute for global peace.”