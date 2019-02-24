JKSECC urges GoI to refrain from any ‘misadventures’ in JK

SRINAGAR:
Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC)— an amalgam of 27 trade, industry, tourism, transport, horticulture and other civil society formations, has urged Modi-led government to refrain from undergoing any misadventure in Kashmir that may further vitiate the already volatile situation beyond control.
In a meeting of the amalgam held in the backdrop of speculations and rumors about different stories making rounds in the valley which led to panic and fear among people, JKSECC said that the panic button has caused abrupt halt to the business and movement of life.
The members regretted that the government—instead of instilling faith and confidence in people was indulging in acts that cause disquiet and horror in them. The amalgam spokesperson said that the sudden deployment of 100 battalions of para-military forces and their airlifting through helicopters and other aeroplane throughout the night caused anxiety among people and disturbed their sleep, said the members. “This, followed by arrest spree in the valley has given birth to rumors and speculations which disturbed the life throughout the day,” it said.
JKSECC regretted that the government had no regards to the public sensitivities and is acting to scare them instead of assuring them of safety and security.
Any attempts by Government of India to tinker with constitutional position of the state or indulging in acts of more human rights abuses are likely to act a catastrophe to peace and tranquility on ground and would be counterproductive instead of serving any purpose, cautioned JKSECC members. JKSECC has also condemned the decision of the state government to stop advertisements to some local dailies terming it as an attempt to muzzle freedom of press and expression. The amalgam has urged to the government to lift such illegal ban immediately.