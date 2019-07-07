JKSECC seeks withdrawal of NH travel restrictions

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Socio-Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) Sunday questioned the delay in withdrawal of the ban order imposed by the Government on the movement of the locals and their vehicles on the highway during Amarnath Yatra.

JKSECC, an amalgam of various trade, industrial, travels and hospitality sector, horticultural, educational, contractors, pharmaceutical, houseboat, bakers, transporters and civil society, in an emergency meeting said the order is adversely affecting all segments of society, in particular patients in ambulances, students, horticulturists, tourists and most of all the locals who work on day to day basis.

It said the travel ban by the government has not even spared dead bodies.

“Locals have always welcomed the pilgrims with open arms. They admit that Kashmiri Muslims have facilitated their travel, food and shelter wherever required when even the Government, at times, had left them high and dry.”

The constituent members of JKSECC also pointed out the fact that although the yatra has always been a cause of concern to the environment, ecology, flora and fauna of this place as the pilgrims are allowed to do the yatra in large number when similar environmentally fragile area like in Gangotri where only 1200 yatris are allowed per day.

“Unlicensed and unhygienic langers, from outside, are allowed to run left, right and centre without any authority. We, the locals of Kashmir, are there to clean the filth and dirt spread by them throughout the designated routes of this yatra.”

The constituent members also pointed out that the order portrays that the Muslims of Kashmir as anti yatra in the eyes of the outside world.

“The truth is altogether different. This seems to be yet another exercise in the negative campaign against Kashmiris.”

It suggested State Administrative Council (SAC) to do away with this ‘unwanted’ ban forthwith and without any delay, keeping in view the sentiments as have been expressed here-in-before, as also the order is anti people, therefore, bad in all manners.