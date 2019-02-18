JKSECC seeks President's intervention in safety, security of Kashmiris

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) has appealed President of India to ensure safety and security of Kashmiris currently living, in different parts of Indiam States—in connection with trade, travel and studies.
In a statement issued here, spokesperson said that a meeting of JKSECC—an amalgam of various trade, travel, industrial, tourism, horticulture and civil society formations was held to assess the incidents of violence, intimidation and harassment of Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of India.
The members observed with regret that these incidents continued on Sunday despite the resolution passed at the meeting of all political parties under the chairmanship of Home Minister of India.
The reports about the manhandling and harassment of Kashmiri students from many states are pouring in who are caught in an utmost state of fear.
“The President of India should take notice of all these happenings and issue directions to the Home ministry as well as to state governments for ensuring that all Kashmiri students, traders and travellers are not harmed,” he said. “President also needs to caution the Prime Minister of India and other political leaders to refrain from making inflammatory speeches and statements that are likely to incite violence and vitiate already surcharged atmosphere.”
JKSECC has also demanded a high level judicial probe into the incidents of arson and loot perpetuated on innocent Kashmiris in Jammu since Thursday.
The Divisional Commissioner, Inspector General of Police and SSP Jammu and others should immediately be put under suspension for their complicit role in these incidents, demanded the amalgam. While the rioters were burning down the vehicles of Kashmiris, the law enforcing agencies acted as mute spectators, observed the members.
JKSECC has urged the Governor of J&K to depute his officials to remain stationed in all affected states for extending help to scared Kashmiris and facilitates desired students and others in their return to the valley till the situation get to normalcy.
JKSECC has expressed its gratitude to the civil societies, NGOs, religious organizations and individual citizens who have extended a helping hand to the Kashmiri students and others within and outside the state. It is heartening that many people have offered their homes for temporary stay of the frightened students and other Kashmiris. JKSECC hopes that such gestures gain momentum to instill confidence in the people living currently in fear.