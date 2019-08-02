JKSECC dismayed over Govt advisories

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Any attempt to alter any State’s constitutional position unacceptable’

Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) has expressed dismay over extra ordinary panic created by the advisories issued by various government departments and various rumours.

JKSECC, an amalgam of various trade, industrial, tourism, travel, tour, horticulture, transport, educational, contractors and other civil society formations, in a statement said it held a amalgam in Srinagar which, among the representatives of constituent member organizations of JKSECC , was also attended by prominent business leaders of the apex and leading trade organizations, as special invitees.

It said the members expressed surprise over the silence adopted on the issue by concerned authorities resulting in rumours spreading thick and fast.

It said the members expressed their dissatisfaction over ‘belated’ statement of the Governor.

“The Governor has not given any explanation on the need of additional forces deployment in the valley. Mere calling off written advisories and orders issued by different departments as invalid doesn’t put the rumours to rest but instead aggravate the apprehensions in the absence of prompt action taken against the erring officials.”

It said nowhere in the world does the Government scare its own citizens by deliberately providing space to rumour mongering.

“All the constituents made it clear that the business community being inseparable part of the society cannot watch any development as mute spectators but will join others in resisting such a move in a befitting manner.”

JKSECC reiterated that any attempt to alter any legal and constitutional position or demography of Jammu and Kashmir is unacceptable and shall be resisted tooth and nail.