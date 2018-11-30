JKSECC asks Indian civil society not to get swayed by ‘state-sponsored propaganda’

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Socio-Economic Co-ordination Committee (JKSECC), an amalgam of several business organisations and civil society groups on Thursday appealed conscientious Indian Civil Society not to be swayed by the “state sponsored malicious propaganda” which denies the very core issue at the heart of the Kashmir conflict.
“The government’s operation all-out is an all-out war against Kashmiri population which has been unleashed for past so many years,” President of JKSEC, Nayeema Hameed said in a press conference here.
Nayeema said that under the “Cordon and Search Operation” (CASO) which has been revived by government with a “greater vengeance’ against the “dissenting population” of Kashmir not only prevents them from raising their voice for their inalienable rights but to silence them forever.
“These operations have touched alarming proportions. There are heart wrenching and soul stirring accounts of gross Human Rights Violations and crimes against humanity in localities where CASO is conducted,” she said.
She said that first of all no distinction is made between combatants and non-combatants.
“Militants as per the state discourse fall under the category of combatants. Upholding fundamental human rights demands that non-combatants 'rights are protected and violated under no circumstances.”
“Non-combatants will not be subjected to the agony of CASO. But here the forces neither follow the rules of war, the rule of law or the Geneva convention but are empowered to violate each with impunity under the cover of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) which gives forces complete immunity against any prosecution by law for the violations of human rights or crimes against humanity they commit,” she said.
JKSECC president said that according to their own legal procedure combatants are not to be killed but arrested and then tried in the court of law.
“But here the young boys who become defiant after being repeatedly persecuted are brutally killed and burnt alive, most of the times not in actual encounters, without any qualms of conscience, but instead with a sense of victory of having finished them off forever,” Nayeema said.
She said it is the government that pushes the youth to wall by arresting and torturing in third degree interrogation and persecuting them under the pretext of stopping them from stone pelting.
“In any situation where a combatant is holed up in a house, on the tip of information, scores of combined forces pounce upon the house like animals of prey during midnight when the teen ager combatant is actually asleep and not wielding any weapon,” she said.
According to the president the government forces cordon off the area and start the destroy operation of the entire locality by using huge quantity of arms and ammunition to blast the house out of existence.
She said people whose houses are damaged in gunfights are rendered shelter-less within no time.
“How people’s privacy is crudely predated, destroyed, what happens to women and children, where would they go in the cold nights, what will happen to the education of their children, what will happen to the women young and adult girls of those households who need private space to relax, where would they take shelter, all these concerns do not bother the' “democratic” government,” she questioned.
She said forces have killed 16 mentally unstable persons including two women in the past two years on the pretext of being over ground workers for militants.
“It is very difficult to keep the count of the persons killed, maimed, blinded, crippled. Hundreds of civilians have been killed in these operations with complacency and carte blanche, nay a sense of victory,” Nayeema said.
“In fact the bio-politics of the State under the pretext of serving the body politic, is to disable, cripple, maim, disfigure and on top of all blind young boys and girls with shotgun pellets to destroy their vision”, she said referring to 19-month-old Hiba who was hit by pelt in eye.
She said that this is high time for UN body and the larger international community to wake up to the “disaster” being wrought in Kashmir and seriously intervene to seek an end to this human tragedy of enormous proportions.
Further, JKSECC said the war declared on Kashmir is not only through the barrel of gun and ammunition but through economic suppression by closing all routes of economic prosperity.
“Education sector has been rudely interfered in terms of not only politically motivated educational policy of opening a large number of institutions as camps to put the youth there for the day without any infrastructure or adequate faculty but closing educational institutions every now and then under the pretext of maintaining law and order,” it said.
Nayeema said that the genuine and just peace could dawn on Kashmir, for which every soul is craving here, only when India accepts the ground reality and resolves the issue to the satisfaction of the primary party to the dispute.
“Till that consciousness dawns on her, we could only see death and destruction,” she further added.