JKSECC appeals UN to take note of plight of Kashmiris

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 16:
The Jammu and Kashmir Socio-Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) has appealed the Secretary-General United Nations and other world powers to take note of the plight of people of Kashmir.
In a statement issued on Sunday the spokesperson of the JKSECC said in a meeting of the amalgam, the members lambasted GOI and the state government for “letting loose its forces to kill, maim and intimidate the large populace of Kashmir besides destroying their houses and other assets.”
The members expressed their shock and horror over the killings at Sarnoo, Pulwama and said that unarmed civilians were killed and injured well after the conclusion of the operation.
The spokesperson said that the members observed that such action of the government forces is not the first one but similar actions have been taken in the recent past with impunity enjoyed by them under the draconian law AFSPA.
JKSECC members also regretted the statements issued from time to time by the Army Chief and other political leaders. The statement said, “The statements have only encouraged their armed forces to go berserk. We are of the firm belief that the mayhem of the genocide created by the government forces is no way out but to address the basic political problem of Jammu and Kashmir to end the violence for which the world powers have an important role.”