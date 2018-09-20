JKSDM skill, upskilling training program for startups from next week

Fully sponsored 12 weeks program would be taught by 10 internationally acclaimed industry experts from various countries
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 19th:
J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) in partnership with BRIDGE International is starting first of its kind in J&K, International Skill & Upskilling Training program from next week. The program is part of JKSDM’s efforts to inculcate entrepreneurial culture among skilled youth of the state.
This 12-week program would focus on sales and growth, finance and accounting, branding and marketing, human resource management, team building, service excellence and future technologies which will be taught by Eddie Lee, Co-Founder & Group CEO, New Union Holding, Jason Furness, Director of Bridge, Kristian Barnes, CEO, Dentsu Aegis, Bernadette Rolton, Regional Director, HR at Tiffany & CO, Liza Green, Head of Corporate Citizenship, Asia – Pacific at Credit Suisse, Kenny Toh, International Leadership Consultant, Simon Mckenzie, Director of Bridge, Mark Sayer, CFO AVPN, Management and Growth Head, Singapore, Centre for Social Enterprise, Anna Gong, CEO & Founder , Perx Technologies & Peter Yang, Executive Director, Empact.
The duration of this classroom contact course will be of 2 hours every week, besides evaluation of weekly project assignments. Candidates need to register at the JKSDM website www.jkssdm.org by or before 24 September, 2018.
“This is for the first time senior management executives of (multinational companies) MNCs will be training startups in J&K and offer end to end solutions. The idea is to equip budding entrepreneurs with vision and strategy to promote their entrepreneurial ventures and become employers, not employees”, said JKSDM official.
Thirty candidates possessing bankable project proposals will be shortlisted for this 12 weeks long program. Furthermore, 10 faculty members from various universities in J&K will also be included in the program so that they will also benefit from the program and transfer the knowledge to their students.
“The selection process of startups will be carried out by an expert committee which will be responsible for screening and short listing the applications based on their academic, technical qualification, experience and business plan”, said JKSDM official.