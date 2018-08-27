JKSDM shortlists 82 training partners for conducting skill development courses in JK

Irfan YattooSrinagar, August 26:
Stressing the importance of skill development education in the state, Mission Director, Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM), Peer GN Suhail on Sunday said youth need skill development education to overcome high unemployment rate in the state.
Talking with Rising Kashmir, Suhail said there is no doubt that young people in state are innovative and talented, but need right skills for a brighter future.
Suhail said, JKSDM has got a positive response from people of all three regions of the state and youth are coming forward to learn skill development education.
Mission Director said JKSDM has already sent a proposal for establishing two skill development universities and a skill development centre in the state. He said they are also planning to train youth who want to go abroad with proper trainers.
He said JKSDM has shortlisted 82 training partners (institutions) for conducting skill development training programs under the central scheme for the unskilled, semi-skilled and unemployed youth of J&K.
Director said under PMKVY scheme which is the flagship outcome-based skill training scheme of the Union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) through which candidates are provided placement linked skill training.
“The program is fully sponsored by the government and we will be providing training 14,900 candidates for the current year,” he said.
“We have identified 43 courses in 22 skill sectors and the entire training and assessment fees are being fully sponsored by the government,” Director said adding that all courses are job oriented.
He appealed youth to come forward and take their responsibility towards building a better society.
While referring to, TALAASH- A skill & entrepreneurship program aimed at engaging different stakeholders, Suhail said hundreds of youth have used this platform to achieve their dreams.
Suhail said, earlier this year Talaash –a two-day conclave included six brainstorming sessions on skill development, entrepreneurship, knowledge economy, innovation, creating human resource for industry and fostering linkages.
“We are working for the bright future of our youth and department needs support from every corner of our state,” Suhail added.
JKSDM was established in 2016 to bridge the skill deficit in J&K.
