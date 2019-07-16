JKSDM observes World Youth Skills Day

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission and its affiliated training providers today organized various awareness programmes to observe World Youth Skills Day to raise awareness about the importance of youth skills development.

Mission Director JKSDM participated in one such programme at Pulwama which was attended by Mission staff and other concerned.

“The programme highlighted the importance of skill development in providing youth opportunities to develop their competencies and accelerate their transition to work,” a statement of JKSDM said.

It also said that apart from creating awareness on skill development, youth were encouraged to participate in the process of development and avail the different training opportunities.

Currently, more than 50 training providers affiliated with J&K Skill Development Mission are providing quality skill training to the youth of the State.