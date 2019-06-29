JKSDM extends date of admission till July 6

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) has extended the closing date of admissions of candidates in the second batch of PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) scheme till 6th July, 2019.

Earlier, 27th June, 2019 was the last date for receipt of applications from candidates seeking admissions in skill training courses under PMKVY. PMKVY is the flagship outcome-based Skill Training Scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through which candidates are provided placement linked skill training. The program is fully sponsored by the Government wherein candidates are also provided placement support, conveyance charges, Direct Benefit Transfer etc.

Around 10855 candidates will be trained in the next three to four months in 22 skill sectors such as IT, ITeS, apparels, hospitality etc.

The training imparted at PMKVY Training Centres (TCs) is aimed to benefit candidates either semi-skilled/unskilled or unemployed above 14 years of age. The training programs are certified and imparted as per the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

The duration of the training varies per skill course, ranging between 150 and 600 hours. Candidates shall be provided placement assistance by Training Partners (TPs) upon successful completion of their training courses. For registration, candidates can contact JKSDM affiliated training centres established across the state.

Application forms will also be available at JKSDM Jammu and Srinagar office.