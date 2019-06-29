About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKSDM extends date of admission till July 6

J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) has extended the closing date of admissions of candidates in the second batch of PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) scheme till 6th July, 2019.
Earlier, 27th June, 2019 was the last date for receipt of applications from candidates seeking admissions in skill training courses under PMKVY. PMKVY is the flagship outcome-based Skill Training Scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through which candidates are provided placement linked skill training. The program is fully sponsored by the Government wherein candidates are also provided placement support, conveyance charges, Direct Benefit Transfer etc.
Around 10855 candidates will be trained in the next three to four months in 22 skill sectors such as IT, ITeS, apparels, hospitality etc.
The training imparted at PMKVY Training Centres (TCs) is aimed to benefit candidates either semi-skilled/unskilled or unemployed above 14 years of age. The training programs are certified and imparted as per the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).
The duration of the training varies per skill course, ranging between 150 and 600 hours. Candidates shall be provided placement assistance by Training Partners (TPs) upon successful completion of their training courses. For registration, candidates can contact JKSDM affiliated training centres established across the state.
Application forms will also be available at JKSDM Jammu and Srinagar office.

Latest News

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Jun 28 | Agencies
Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Jun 28 | Agencies

'Results of Class 10th, Ann (Pvt), Bi-Ann 2018-19 of Machil, Keran, Ka ...

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Elected govt in J&K in "nation

Elected govt in J&K in "nation's" interest: Tewari

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Jun 28 | Agencies
Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Jun 28 | Umar Raina
Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

Jun 28 | RK Web News
Saudi raises India

Saudi raises India's Haj quota by 30000

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights

New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights' ex ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKSDM extends date of admission till July 6

              

J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) has extended the closing date of admissions of candidates in the second batch of PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) scheme till 6th July, 2019.
Earlier, 27th June, 2019 was the last date for receipt of applications from candidates seeking admissions in skill training courses under PMKVY. PMKVY is the flagship outcome-based Skill Training Scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through which candidates are provided placement linked skill training. The program is fully sponsored by the Government wherein candidates are also provided placement support, conveyance charges, Direct Benefit Transfer etc.
Around 10855 candidates will be trained in the next three to four months in 22 skill sectors such as IT, ITeS, apparels, hospitality etc.
The training imparted at PMKVY Training Centres (TCs) is aimed to benefit candidates either semi-skilled/unskilled or unemployed above 14 years of age. The training programs are certified and imparted as per the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).
The duration of the training varies per skill course, ranging between 150 and 600 hours. Candidates shall be provided placement assistance by Training Partners (TPs) upon successful completion of their training courses. For registration, candidates can contact JKSDM affiliated training centres established across the state.
Application forms will also be available at JKSDM Jammu and Srinagar office.

News From Rising Kashmir

;