JKSDM conducts unscheduled visit to PMKVY training centers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 13th September:
J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) conducted unscheduled visits to AISECT centre, Sopore, Super Computer centre, Anantnag and Evergreen Centre, Jammu who are imparting PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) state component trainings. The surprise visits were to ensure quality training is being imparted to the candidates.
PMKVY is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India aimed to enable youth to take up industry-relevant skill training that will help them in securing a better livelihood.
Besides interacting with the training candidates, the team had a detailed deliberation with the administrative staff of these training centres and candidates undergoing training in skill courses such as domestic data entry operator, CCTV installation, field technician, assistant electrician, retail associates, self-employed tailor and computing & peripherals.
While interacting with the trainees, Mission Director, JKSDM asked them to focus on their skill training and emphasised on availing job opportunities beyond the state boundaries.
Staff and administrative department of these training centres were directed to ensure there is no lacuna in the quality of training and trainers. The administrative staff of these training centres was asked to explore collaborations with other training centres and organise exposure visit programs for students in and outside the state.
J&K Skill Development Mission is imparting training in 23 skill sectors and 43 skill courses and is training around 15000 youth through its training providers. Earlier, 82 training providers were shortlisted for imparting this training.
Students were assured that training centres and JKSDM will make every effort to provide placements in private sector to all the certified trainees.
“We have started the inspection exercise and it will be continuing process. The exercise is meant to ensure that the maximum objectives of the scheme are realized and at the same time, quality training standards are maintained. We will not compromise on the quality of the training standards that have to be maintained during the training process,” said an official of JKSDM.
“We are leaving no stone unturned in imparting quality training to our youth and will try our level best to provide them placements in private sector,” said Shahid Jeelani, proprietor of a training centre at Anantnag.
“The training is the ray of hope in these distressing times when learning and employment opportunities are minimal. I am quite satisfied with the training which I am receiving and am hopeful that it will equip me to face the competitive job market,” said a student undergoing training at Anantnag.