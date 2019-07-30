JKSCPWCR to establish counselling centres

July 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights (JKSCPWCR) Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi today said that the Commission is contemplating to establish counselling centres at district headquarters to facilitate the victims.

Chairing a meeting of officers and officials of the Commission, the Chairperson said that the crime against women and children is a sensitive issue and the Commission is committed to strictly deal with the offences against these vulnerable sections of the society.

She said that the Commission is also planning to evolve a comprehensive mechanism so that the complaints received in the Commission are attended in an effective manner and bring them to their logical conclusion.

The Chairperson also said that the Commission is also going to launch 24X7 helpline numbers for the convenience of complainants. An internship programme would also be initiated in the Commission for the Law students, she added.