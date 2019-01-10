JKSCB opens branch at Narwal

Ganai seeks roadmap for revival of Cooperative movement
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 09:
The J&K State Cooperative Bank (JKSCB) Limited on Wednesday opened its branch at Narwal to further expand its business coverage.
According to an official, the branch of the Cooperative Bank in Jammu with ATM and other online facilities was inaugurated by Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai
Among others present were Secretary Cooperative Department Abdul Majid Bhat, Registrar Cooperative Societies, M M Rehman Ghasi, Chairman, State Co-operative Bank, M S Dar besides other senior functionaries of Cooperative Department and representatives of Cooperative Societies from different regions of the state.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Ganai said that State Cooperative Bank is one of the oldest banks of the State established in 1918 to provide banking facilities to the Government and act as State treasury of Maharaja’s regime.
He said that over the years the Cooperative movement has emerged as crucial support for the people associated with agriculture and allied sectors.
He emphasized the bank management to open more business units at far flung and rural areas of Jammu region to extend banking and credit facilities to the farmer community.
Calling upon the stakeholders to meet the requirements of changing times, he said that there is an impending need to prepare a roadmap for the revival of Cooperatives. He assured that Governor’s Administration will provide business support to run cooperative institutions in the state smoothly.
The Chairman J&K State Cooperative Bank informed that the bank is at par with other banks of the State as well as nationalized banks and since its establishment, it has a number of working branches in Kashmir valley and Kargil district of Ladakh region.