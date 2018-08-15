JK’s twin cities not among India’s best livable places

Jammu figures at 95th spot, Srinagar gets 100th berth
Jammu figures at 95th spot, Srinagar gets 100th berth
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 14:
The twin capitals of the Jammu and Kashmir have figured poorly in the list of 111 most livable cities in India, with winter capital Jammu bagging 95th spot and summer capital Srinagar performing even worse at 100th.
Meanwhile Pune, Navi Mumbai and Greater Mumbai from Maharashtra were ranked India’s three most livable places on the government’s inaugural ‘Ease of Living Index’, where the national capital came at 65th place out of total 111 cities.
The ‘Ease of Living’ Index released by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development ranks cities on four factors – institutions and governance, social infrastructure (education/health), economic factors and physical infrastructure.
In the overall score, Jammu city has achieved 25.71 while Srinagar has secured 22.71.
The three northeastern cities including Imphal (91st); Agartala (93rd) and Shillong (98th) are ahead of Srinagar city while Jammu at 95th fares only ahead of Shillong.
______________________________________________________________________________
The ‘Ease of Living Index’, the first-ever exercise undertaken by the GoI,
ranked the country’s major cities on the basis of four parameters --
governance, social, economic and physical infrastructure.
______________________________________________________________________________
Under the institutional category, the Srinagar city is ranked at 109 out of 111 cities while Jammu is on 110 th rank.
In terms of social infrastructure, Jammu city is on 69 th place while Srinagar fares at 90th spot.
Under the economic factors, Srinagar is placed at 90 th spot while Jammu is at 105th.
Under the physical infrastructure category, the Jammu city is placed at 77th while Srinagar is at 93 rd spot.
In terms of assured supply of water the Srinagar city is at 65 while Jammu has bagged 77th spot.
Under the employment category, the Jammu city is at 105 while Srinagar is at 90.
In terms of Education, the Jammu city is better placed at 77th rank while Srinagar is at 103 rd rank.
Under the Governance category, the Jammu city is at 110 while Srinagar is just ahead at 109.
In Health and Safety/Security Srinagar is placed at 40th rank in both the categories while Jammu is at 105th in Health and 19th in Safety/Security.
Under the Identity and Culture Jammu is at 42 while Srinagar is at 65 th spot.
As per the index, Srinagar is at 99th spot under the Housing and Inclusiveness while Jammu is at 20th.
In terms of Public Open Spaces Jammu is way ahead at 15 places while Srinagar is at 35th.
Under the Mixed Land and Compactness, Srinagar is at 84th while Jammu is at 4th spot in the country.
In terms of Power supply, Jammu s at 109th place while Srinagar city is at 107th place.
In Transport and Mobility, Srinagar is at 98th rank while Jammu is at the last rank at 111.
In Waste Water Management (WWM) and Solid Waste Management (SWM), Jammu has been ranked 91 and 94 respectively while Srinagar is at 35 in WWM and 103 in SWM.
In Reducing Pollution Srinagar is at 98th spot while Jammu is at 74th rank.
Of total 111 cities ranked under the index, Pune has been ranked first while Navi Mumbai has surfaced as the second preferred spot in terms of 'livability'. However, the national capital Delhi has failed to make it to the top 50, ranking much below cities like Vijayawada and Bhopal at number 65. Chennai was also ranked at number 14, while Kolkata refused to participate in the survey.
During the survey, the entire data was compiled on a new portal and a monitoring dashboard for a real-time update. Based on over 50,000 points, the government surveyed over 60,000 people, conducted the secondary audit of 10,000 documents, and the physical audit of 14,000 units before finalizing the list.