‘JK’s teachers contributing immensely amid heavy odds’

Ganai, Kumar launch Super-50, free coaching for professional, competitive courses in Srinagar
Ganai, Kumar launch Super-50, free coaching for professional, competitive courses in Srinagar
Riyaz BhatSRINAGAR:
Advisors to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and K Vijay Kumar on Saturday launched Super-50—free coaching for various professional and competitive courses at Shri Pratap Higher Secondary School, Srinagar.
Addressing a gathering of students, academics and faculty members, Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai said that students are the greatest beneficiaries of such prestigious programmes. He said that there was no substitute to hardwork and the students should be focused in their endeavors. He told the students that challenges would keep getting bigger as they grow. Hence, they should be willing to give their best.
Recalling some of the former ace bureaucrats, including Shushma Choudhary, Muhammad Shafi Pandit, Dr SS Baloria and others, for their immense contribution in the development of the State, Ganai said that these pioneering officers have left an indelible mark on the civil services— and contributed tremendously on the policy making and developmental scenario of the State.
He told students that their success reflected the efforts made by them and failures did not deter them nor did they rest on their laurels.
“Students need to come out of their comfort zone to be able to have a dream career,” Ganai said—urging students to improve on their previous performance as building a dream career depended on excelling at each and every stage.
The Advisor said Schools and Colleges can play a vital role in transforming the educational scenario of the State. He said that Governor’s administration was focused and aimed to give a renewed push to the “mission on delivering governance” to bring Jammu and Kashmir back on course.
Ganai said that youth in Kashmir must opt for administrative services besides careers in medicine and engineering. “In administrative departments, there is a need of more local young officers to run the state for rapid development and the youth must go for the administrative services too apart from medicines and engineering” Ganai said.
Ganai said that the motive of the super-50 is to prepare the secondary level students for the competitive exams in the field of medical, medicine, law, engineering, management or politics.
Advisor to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar, who was guest of honor on the occasion, in his speech, said that teachers were braving all odds and delivering positively for the development of the State’s educational scenario.
“Despite all odds, on the ground, weather, the situation, law and order around you, teaching fraternity is going ahead braving all odds,” he said.
He told aspirants to look upto their teachers—who are into the noble profession—who aren’t only into a job but building the bricks and laying the foundation of strong structure in the form of the bright students.
“You can excel in every filed—only if you want, only if you the will, only if you remain focused and determined,” he said.
The Advisors were flanked by Director, National Institute of Technology, (NIT), Srinagar, Dr Rakesh Sehgal, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University of Kashmir, Shiekh Javed.
Later Ganai along with the officials inaugurated and visited various Career Counseling stations at the Career Counseling Mela. The stations were set up by various departments including Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission, J&K Bank, EDI, ITI among others.
Earlier, Director, Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) said, that these programmes have been started for the engagement of youth DSEK—saying the main motivation behind such initiative in 2015 was that the students of Kashmir have little opportunities for their career building due to the prevailing circumstances.
DSEK on the occasion said, “This year we are giving free coaching to 1200 student and in every district one centre have been established where 50 non-medical students and 50 medical students will be given free coaching.” He said “Apart from district centres, 200 students will be given free coaching at our divisional centre in Hyderpora Srinagar and from Super-50 coaching we have civil services batch of 50 students in Kothibagh Higher Secondary who also will be given free coaching.”
Director NIT Srinagar Dr Segal on the occasion said, “The students who have completed secondary level needs to focus more on their profession they have chosen to go for. There are many options available apart from going in medical and engineering.”
He said that this initiative has provided students a level playing field to compete with the students outside the valley to crack different prestigious professional entrance examinations. He said that the programme benefited the meritorious students especially who belong to Economically Weaker Section & those who reside in the far-off places.
He informed that every district has been given a centre (13 Centres in Kashmir Division) and 100 students (50 for Medical & 50 for Engineering) are selected for each district by way of Screening Test conducted in all district headquarters. The services of best and experienced tutors from the department are made available for the selected students. One centre at GHSS Kothibagh is kept for the students where an expert faculty is made available for them besides the guest lectures from the IAS KAS toppers and other experts.