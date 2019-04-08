JK’s solar power sector awaiting official spark

April 08, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Despite possessing immense solar power potential, the Jammu and Kashmir government has failed to harness solar power sector and generate hydroelectricity to meet its requirement.

In Jammu and Kashmir, more than 30 per cent have never used electricity while the other 70 per cent live with blackouts that can extend up to 16 hours a day during the winters.

As per the study conducted by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Jammu Kashmir has a solar power potential of 111.05 GWP, the second highest in India but the state has not generated even a single unit of solar energy during 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16. In the year 2017, the generation was less than 0.89 Million Units (MU).

The Centre had initiated solar power plant programmes to provide solar power in far-flung areas but the state government has failed to bear positive results from these programmes to make the state self-sufficient in power generation.

India launched the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM) in 2010 and set an ambitious target of installing 10,000MW of solar power by 2017 and 20,000MW by 2022.

Keeping that in mind, the Centre had announced to build the World's largest Solar Energy Power Plant in Jammu and Kashmir, which would be as big as 5,000 MW for Leh unit and 2,500 MW for Kargil - to be completed by 2023 at an estimated investment of Rs 45,000 crore.

But many such projects have not seen the light of the day. “The inability to harness the solar energy potential is notwithstanding the fact that State has also formulated Solar Power Policy and the sole objective of the same is to promote the generation of green and clean power by using solar energy”, sources said.

They said that Solar Power Policy was drafted only to be hosted on the website of Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency only.

Sources further said that harnessing solar energy is the least priority for all the concerned agencies in Jammu and Kashmir. “Solar energy can play a crucial role in meeting the electricity requirement of the State, the potential is being harnessed only for operating solar lanterns and lamps, street lights and pumps in certain parts of the State,” they said.

Recently, the government decided to send a team to visit the states like Madhya Pradesh and other states with progressive solar power policies.

"The teams will visit such states and study the solar power policies and its implementation so that necessary amendments can be taken up by the concerned authorities to speed up the adoption of solar power in the state," sources said.

Scientist and state coordinator, Climate Change Centre, Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, Majid Farooq said that the installation, operation and maintenance of such huge plants shall create an enormous demand for the skilled manpower and GSDP is once such programme which has arrived at a perfect time with employment generation potential and reflects Government of India and State governments commitments for job creation initiatives

Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), Assistant Engineer Khalid Raja said the Government has upscaled the target of renewable energy capacity to 175 GW by the year 2022 which includes 100 GW from solar, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from biopower and 5 GW from small hydropower.

“A total of 74.79 GW of renewable energy capacity has been installed in the country as on 31/12/2018 which includes 25.21 GW from Solar, 35.14 GW from Wind, 9.92 GW from Biopower and 4.52 GW from Small Hydro Power,” he said.

Raja further said that under Grid Connected Solar Rooftops Scheme (GCRT) of MNRE, Jammu And Kashmir Energy Development Agency (a State Nodal Agency of MNRE) has installed approx 10MW during 2017-18 in Domestic and Government Sector.

Chief Engineer, Power Development Department (PDD), Hashmat Qazi said “every unit which has potential would help the state,” he said. "This is another form of generating power. This will definitely benefit the state to generate more power."