JK’s Smart City project doomed

State yet to engage Project Management Consultancy, CEO
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 30:
The Smart City project for Jammu and Srinagar cities has turned out to be a damp squib as three years on the Project Management Consultancy and the professional Chief Executive Officer are yet to be engaged.
With just three years left in the deadline of the project, the State administration has pinned its hopes on a possible extension in the project deadline by Government of India post 2021.
A top-ranking official in the administration said it was highly unlikely that the projects envisioned under the smart city for Srinagar would be started and completed in two years time.
“It is impossible,” he said, “Here we can’t even complete basic sanitation and drainage projects of smaller magnitude for decades.”
The State government after transferring the CEOs appointed from time-to-time for the Srinagar Smart City Limited has now accorded the CEO’s charge temporarily to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar.
Last month, the State government has started the process to hire a professional CEO for Srinagar Smart City, which otherwise is a prerequisite as per the guidelines of the mission for the start of work on the projects.
Also, the State government has been facing the problem of single bidders applying under the tenders for PMC which has to implement the project.
After nearly six extensions only one firm has been submitting a ‘Request for Proposal.’
As per the RFP document, the selected PMC is supposed to “design, develop, manage and implement” the Smart City Project.
The government had invited tenders from the eligible firms for implementation of the mega project.
The total cost of the project has been fixed at Rs 3,815.98 crore
As per official documents, last year a proposal was submitted by the State government to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for the release of the first instalment of due GoI share under Smart City project amounting to Rs 195 crore.
However, meagre funds have been released by the Union Ministry last year owing to the failure of the State government to engage a PMC and hire a professional CEO for the Srinagar Smart City Limited.
As per the guidelines of Smart City Mission, after selection of a city activities including setting up of a Special Purpose Vehicle, appointment of Project Management Consultants (PMCs), preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and preparation of Request for Proposals (RFPs) have to be completed within a period of 15 months from the date of selection of a smart city before the projects can be grounded.
However, in Jammu and Srinagar, no such activity has been completed even though more than 15 months have already passed since the selection of Jammu and Srinagar cities under the Smart City Mission.
“The formulation and then finalisation of the DPRs for projects under Smart City will take years to be approved leave alone for starting of work on projects,” an official in the Srinagar district administration said.
The projects include the development of Sheher-e-Khas on historical lines; Jhelum waterfront beautification; upgrading historic markets; hospitality and commercial development; city beautification and urban renewal, urban mobility, smart utility management, sewage and sanitation, e-governance, disaster management and environmental protection.