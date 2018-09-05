JK’s relation with India will break if Art 35-A scrapped: Mehbooba

• Told GoI that PDP will end alliance with BJP if two ministers were not sacked for defending rapists, murderers
• Modi has to adopt Vajpayee doctrine to resolve Kashmir, establish peace in region
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Sep 04:
Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir’s relation with India would break if Article 35A was scrapped and claimed that she had warned Prime Minister NarendraModi that her party would end alliance with BJP if the state subject law was abrogated.
“We had differences with BJP on two or three issues which included Article 35-A. I had categorically told Prime Minister NarendraModi that PDP will withdraw support from the coalition government in the State in case if Article 35-A was touched or abrogated,” Mehbooba told reporters after addressing a meeting of party functionaries, workers and activists.
She is on two-day tour of Chenab Valley ahead of Panchayat and Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in the State.
“If any attempt is made to abrogate Article 35-A, it will break relation of Jammu and Kashmir with India,” Mehbooba said.
“If you break this bridge (Art 35-A), the Government of India may separate Jammu and Kashmir from India,” she said and advised Prime Minister NarendraModi to adopt Vajpayee doctrine on Kashmir and establish good relations with Pakistan for peace in the region.
She said BJP MLA Dr GaganBhagat, and members of civil society, young girls and boys from Jammu have come forward to support state-subject law.
The former CM termed the dialogue and reconciliation between India and Pakistan inevitable for resolution of Kashmir issue and making peace and tranquillity in inseparable features of the violence infested state.
She urged the two countries to rise above the ego clashes and exhibit the political astuteness so that the dream of a peaceful and tranquil Jammu and Kashmir is realised.
Mehbooba said the embargo in the state wouldn’t in any way be resolved through the announcement of the economic packages but by consistent and earnest efforts aimed to get the state out of the squalid conditions and taking youth into confidence so that to stop them going adrift. “Economic packages aren’t going to resolve the issues in any way. Though the roads, bridges and electricity are vital needs of the people but until and unless there is dialogue aimed at the resolution of the conflict, no sigh of relief could be provided to the already perturbed masses”.
Appealing the Prime Minister NarendraModi to extend hand of friendship to Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said peace in south Asia will only be possible if peace is established in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Opening of the new roads between the divided parts of the state and strengthening of people to people contact will lead to success. Prime Minister Modi has to pick up wherefrom late Vajpayee has left the peace process and doing so will usher a new era of development and tranquility in the two countries and people living amid constant fear can heave a sigh of relief from constant confrontations and animosities,” said the PDP chief.
Recalling her struggle to give justice to the victims of Rasana case, Mehbooba said she went to New Delhi and made it ample clear before the helmsmen that the PDP cannot remain the part of government until the two ministers who have openly supported the rapists aren’t sacked and until the investigation isn’t allowed to take place in a transparent manner.
“I remained in the forefront as the Chief Minister to thwart any attempts aimed at the intimidation of Gujjars and Bakerwals in the state and took every measure to ensure these communities that no one is going to do any harm to them,” she said, adding that securing the secular character of the state has been the top most priority of the PDP since inception and that the party every time foiled the attempts of the fringe groups to create any communal wedge between the different religious communities living in the state with harmony and brotherhood for centuries.