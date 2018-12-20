JK’s rank not impressive in States’ Start-up Ranking 2018

RK Web NewsSrinagar
The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) on Thursday announced results of the first ever States’ Start-up Ranking 2018 at an event in New Delhi. J&K ranked in the list of Emerging States and below the categories of Best Performers, Top Performers, Leaders and Aspiring Leaders.
States have been identified as leaders across various categories such as Start-up policy leaders, incubation hubs, seding innovation, scaling innovation, regulatory change champions, procurement leaders, communication champions, North-Eastern leader, and hill state leader.
On the basis of performance in these categories, the States have been recognised as the Best Performer, Top Performers, Leaders, Aspiring Leaders, Emerging States and Beginners, as follows:
- Best Performer
Gujarat
- Top Performers
Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Rajasthan
- Leaders
Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana
- Aspiring Leaders
Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal
- Emerging States
Assam, Delhi, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand
- Beginners
Chandigarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, and Tripura
Fifty-one officers from States and Union Territories were identified as “Champions”, who have made significant contributions towards developing their State’s Start-up ecosystem.
A total of 27 States and 3 Union Territories participated in the exercise. Evaluation committee comprising independent experts from the Start-up ecosystem assessed the responses across various parameters. Many parameters involved getting feedback from beneficiaries. More than 40,000 calls were made in 9 different languages to connect with beneficiaries to get a real pulse at the implementation levels.