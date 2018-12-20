About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK’s rank not impressive in States’ Start-up Ranking 2018

Published at December 20, 2018


RK Web News

Srinagar

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) on Thursday announced results of the first ever States’ Start-up Ranking 2018 at an event in New Delhi. J&K ranked in the list of Emerging States and below the categories of Best Performers, Top Performers, Leaders and Aspiring Leaders.

States have been identified as leaders across various categories such as Start-up policy leaders, incubation hubs, seding innovation, scaling innovation, regulatory change champions, procurement leaders, communication champions, North-Eastern leader, and hill state leader.

On the basis of performance in these categories, the States have been recognised as the Best Performer, Top Performers, Leaders, Aspiring Leaders, Emerging States and Beginners, as follows:

  • Best Performer

Gujarat

  • Top Performers

Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Rajasthan

  • Leaders

Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana

  • Aspiring Leaders

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal

  • Emerging States

Assam, Delhi, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand

  • Beginners

Chandigarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, and Tripura

Fifty-one officers from States and Union Territories were identified as “Champions”, who have made significant contributions towards developing their State’s Start-up ecosystem.

A total of 27 States and 3 Union Territories participated in the exercise. Evaluation committee comprising independent experts from the Start-up ecosystem assessed the responses across various parameters. Many parameters involved getting feedback from beneficiaries. More than 40,000 calls were made in 9 different languages to connect with beneficiaries to get a real pulse at the implementation levels.

