JK’s rampant unemployment matter of concern: Mir

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Party Nationalist (JKDPN) organised one day party workers convention at Kunzer.

While addressing a gathering, president Democratic Party Nationalist and former Minister for Agriculture Ghulam Hassan Mir said that the exponential rise of unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir than rest of the country is a matter of grave concern.

“Unemployment has become a source of depression and dejection for our youth,”

Mir said, adding that due to limited space in the government sector it isn’t possible that the issue of unemployment in the state can be addressed but by developing a strategy of exploring other areas, our educated youth can be provided livelihood with dignity.

Mir further added that the administration must take steps to ensure free movement of both civilians and yatra on the highway.