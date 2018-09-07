JK’s power sector should benefit from GoI schemes: Governor

MoS Power lauds JK for electrifying unelectrified villages
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 06:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday called for taking maximum benefit from the flagship power sector schemes of the Government of India (GoI) to ensure tangible improvement in electricity supply to the consumers in the State.
“With adequate GoI funding available under various schemes for universal power coverage, the State’s Power Development Department (PDD) should take every measure to extend electricity supply to the remotest corners of the State,” the Governor said jointly reviewing with the Union Minister of State for Power (Independent Charge), R K Singh progress on implementation of flagship central power sector schemes in the State at a high-level meeting at SKICC.
The Governor said PDD should make judicious and timely use of the available funds to ensure augmentation of power generation and upgradation of transmission and distribution network in the State.
He said PDD should ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially during festivals and examinations of the students in the areas which were facing recurrent power woes.
He asked PDD to ensure round-the-clock electricity supply to at least such areas which were covered under 100 percent metering and where the revenue realization was above 95 percent.
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Union Joint Secretary Power (Distribution) Arun Verma, CMD Rural Electrification Corporation P V Ramesh, CMD Power Finance Corporation Rajiv Sharma, CMD Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd I S Jha, CMD NHPC Balraj Joshi, Financial Commissioner and Chairman, CVPPPL K B Aggarwal, Principal Secretary Finance Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Rohit Kansal, OSD in PMO (SAUBHAGYA), P S Ahmad, Commissioner Secretary PDD Hirdesh Kumar, Secretary Science and Technology Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Development Commissioner Power J&K Executive Director IRCON Subash Chand, HoDs of PDD and other senior officers attended the meeting.
The Governor and the Union Minister took a detailed review of R-RAPDRP, SAUBHAGYA, IDP, PMDP, DDUGJY and RGGVY and sought project-wise details regarding implementation of each scheme.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Power Minister complimented the Jammu Kashmir government for making remarkable progress over the past few months in meeting targets on electrification of unelectrified villages.
He said the encouraging momentum needs a renewed push to ensure tangible overall improvement in electricity supply scenario through upgradation of basic power infrastructure in the State.
“Pestering power crisis has been one of the major areas of concern in J&K and GoI is ready to walk an extra mile by way of whatever support is needed to end this lingering problem in the State,” he said.
The Union Minister called for expediting the measures to overcome the power scarcity in the State with a sense of urgency and in a coordinated manner.
He underlined the need for upgrading overall power infrastructure in a time-bound manner with focus on augmenting generation in the state sector, improving transmission and distribution network, bringing down T&D losses and expeditious completion of ongoing schemes.
At the same time, he said concerted efforts should be made to improve revenue realization and check pilferages through technological interventions including installation of smart metres.
The minister said it was heartening to note that individual domestic consumers in J&K were the biggest contributors to the State’s power revenues.
He said GoI had the endeavour to provide electricity to every household by March 2019 and it was satisfying to note that Jammu Kashmir was ahead of schedule in achieving the targets.
He called for giving wide publicity to the achievements in this regard through print and electronic media so that people across India know about the impressive performance of J&K government on this front.
He ordered the release of Rs 200 crore to J&K for meeting the immediate requirements under SAUBHAGYA scheme.
The Union Minister assured adequate funds for replacement of outlived power infrastructure adding that efficient infrastructure was a must for efficient energy and directed the Commissioner Secretary PDD, J&K to immediately undertake such exercise and carryout upgradation of worn-out infrastructure.
To give grid connectivity to Gurez and Tulail valleys, the Union Minister also gave his approval for undertaking a double circuit 132 KV line on tower structures from Bandipora to Dawarin Gurez and single circuit 132 KV line from Dawar to Tulail and two 132/33KV sub stations, 20 MVA each at Gurez and Tulail under PMDP at a tentative cost of Rs 294.63 crore as proposed by the State government.
Commissioner Secretary Power, Hirdesh Kumar Singh in his PowerPoint presentation gave an overview of the status of ongoing projects.
He said all 102 un-electrified villages had been electrified before the stipulated timeline under DDUGJY and RGGVY XII thus covered over 98 percent villages and rest would be covered by ending December, 2018.
It was informed that under R-APDRP Rs 504.54 crore were received of which Rs 367.88 crore were spent till August 31, 2018.
Similarly, under IPDS Rs 37.99 crore was received of which Rs 6.33 crore were incurred.
Under IPDS (PMDP-Urban), Rs 327.67 crore was received and Rs 11.42 spent.
Under DDUGJY an amount of Rs 117.29 crore was received and Rs 40.41 crore spent.
Under SAUBHAGYA Rs 34.02 was received and Rs 21.55 spent.
Under the DDUGJY (PMDP-Rural) an amount of Rs 179.75 crore was received and Rs 12.89 crore spent by ending August 2018.