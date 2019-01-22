JK’s patient care badly hit as doctors, faculty opt for one-month long leave

Srinagar:
With the Jammu and Kashmir doctors proceeding on month long leave once a year—leaves State’s healthcare into shambles, forcing interns to take up the cumbersome job of handling the hospitals.
Jammu and Kashmir government has made them to believe that doctors too have been put at liberty to proceed on one month winter vacation by choice and now some doctors choose the month of January and some choose the month of February depending on their mood and convenience.
Sources while disclosing this to local newsgathering agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS) revealed that health and medical education department by virtue of an order enforced several years back has given doctors the liberty to proceed one month winter vacation by choice and they choose to proceed on winter vacation on their own choice, some proceed in January and some in February depending on their mood and convenience without carrying for routine working and patient care facilities in hospitals.
As reported already the rampant absence of doctors in hospitals led to the delivery of a woman on a road in Srinagar and the woman had to travel all the way from remote Karalpora area of Kupwara district to Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar too shaken by the rampant absenteeism of doctors and paramedical staff.
A top official of the health and medical education department on conditions of anonymity while confirming that rules for allowing doctors to proceed on one month winter vacation by choice said, “The doctors proceeding on choice are taking care of the alternate arrangements but difficulties come in the routine working of hospitals due to winter vacation leave facility to doctors. It is for the government to withdraw or deny the revocation of one month winter vacation to doctors.”
What happened to your old friends, allies: Monga asks Madhav
Srinagar: Reacting to BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav’s statement that the saffron party would try to find out ‘new friends’ after elections for the formation of government, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and former MLC, Ghulam Nabi Monga on Monday questioned him as to what happened to ‘old friends’ and allies?
In a statement issued to press here, he said, “They (BJP) could not go well with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and just after three years dumped them mid-way. The policies of the BJP totally failed vis-à-vis J&K. People in all the regions of the state have understood the divisive policies of the BJP and in the coming elections people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will teach them a lesson by rejecting them.”
The Congress leader said not only will BJP be reduced to a non-entity in J&K but across the country in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. “No party in the state or the country will ally with the BJP in future as everybody has understood the reality of the BJP and its protégé RSS,” he added.
He said the initiatives taken on Kashmir during the United Progressive Alliance’s 10-year rule have been reversed and washed away by the BJP Government. “In 2010, when UPA Government was ruling at the Center, it took several initiatives to calm down the situation in Kashmir. Then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and AICC president Rahul Gandhi were always concerned about the Kashmir situation. However, present Government is least bothered about Kashmir situation and that is the reason for the present crisis in Kashmir,” Monga added.