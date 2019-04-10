JK’s much hyped State Cancer Institute yet to be operational

April 10, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

With the official claims falling flat, the much hyped State Cancer Institute (SCI) at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Jammu and Kashmir is yet to be made operational—pushing large chunk of patients to the wall.

Officials at SKIMS said that the procurement of major equipment is under process and they have informed the government about the manpower creation for the state-of-art facility. They said SCI would be operational by September this year.

Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah told The Rising Kashmir that they are trying to procure important equipment for SCI including cardiac cath lab which has been approved by the Governing Body.

“For the creation of manpower, we have prepared a proposal, which is in the final stage which will be sent to the government shortly and will discuss it in governing body,” he said.

The director said that the civil construction of the Cancer Institute is almost over and it will be made operational by September, which will be a relief for patients.

“There is some pending mechanical and electrical work which is taken on priority and it will be finished with three months,” he said.

Dr Omar said cancer institute will bring the whole cancer treatment under one roof and there will be focused attention from all angles from diagnosis, treatment, post-treatment and managing ill patients.

In November last year, the state government had said that the SCI would be completed by April (2019) but the claims have fallen flat hitting patient care.

Head department of radiation oncology, SKIMS, Prof Mohammad Maqbool Lone said they have already missed a deadline claiming that construction of SCI had been productive and hailed by the government compared to other cancer institutes in India.

“Our progress is satisfactory in the form of construction and procurement of equipment. By September we will be shifting to the new building,” he said.

Lone said to procure a linear accelerator, used for external beam radiation treatments for patients with cancer, they were facing some problems.

The establishment of SCI was proposed by the previous UPA-II government in 2013, which is likely to replace the existing Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at the premier Institute.