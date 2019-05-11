About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK’s highway a death trap as Govt looks other way: PDP

‘Sense of siege in Kashmir gets strengthened due to absence of all-weather road’ 

 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expressed concern over the frequent occurrence of fatal road accidents on Jammu- Srinagar highway, terming the 294 km road stretch nothing less than a death trap.
In a statement issued here, senior PDP leader and Former R&B Minister Naeem Akhtar said that the present dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the central government have miserably failed in performing their duties due to which scores of people are being killed and the highway continues to remain a death trap for the passengers.
The PDP leader added that the connectivity to Kashmir has unfortunately been reduced to minimum requirement of keeping supplies for security forces only and that civilian traffic, safety of passengers and every thing else has gone haywire.
He added that the upgradation of national highway doesn’t make any sense unless the portion between Ramban and Banihal is fully tunnelled. “This will be an exercise in futility because it will always remain a fair whether road. Fair weather is not only now restricted to the days when it snows and rains during winters- it is spreading now all over the year as the mountains have got further destabilised because of blasting and construction.
Akhtar said that there are modern solutions to it which the previous government had projected to the central government and but the PDP led government at that time was informed that the project report in this is being reviewed and reworked. However, said Akhtar, the Governor administration failed to follow it up and with the result Kashmir is destined, perhaps, not to have a all -weather road and a decent highway that could connect the land locked region with the rest of the world. “The importance of this issue is lost as the government is turning its eyes away from it without any compunction. The sense of siege both at internal as well as at the external level in Kashmir gets strengthened through indifference of the government,” said Akhtar.
He added that it is ironic to find the Jawahar Tunnel on Srinagar Jammu highway in shambles even when claims of large scale development in the state have become rampant. According to the PDP leader, even after 72 years after the state acceded to the Union, people still wait for the all-weather road.
The former minister said that the PDP government had with the central government discussed in detail the need of tunnelling between Ramban and Banihal section so that vehicular movement on the highway remains uninterrupted and smooth even during the inclement weather. “Though the proposal was agreed by the central government but the present administration has failed to follow it up,” said Akhtar.

 

 

Latest News

Admit cards, roll number slips to be treated as Travel Passes: Div Com

Admit cards, roll number slips to be treated as Travel Passes: Div Com

May 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Anti-Corruption Bureau launches tech-savvy initiatives to combat corru ...

Anti-Corruption Bureau launches tech-savvy initiatives to combat corru ...

May 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Large quantity of drugs seized in last 9 month in Ramban: Police

Large quantity of drugs seized in last 9 month in Ramban: Police

May 10 | Agencies
Man dies after being hit by shooting stone in Gund Ganderbal

Man dies after being hit by shooting stone in Gund Ganderbal

May 10 | Umar Raina
New report shows 41 million displaced by conflict, tensions

New report shows 41 million displaced by conflict, tensions

May 10 | PTI/AP
Governor Malik for SVC, ACB to work without fear, favours

Governor Malik for SVC, ACB to work without fear, favours

May 10 | Agencies
Result of 12th standard Annual Regular Jammu div to be announced today

Result of 12th standard Annual Regular Jammu div to be announced today

May 10 | Rising Kashmir News
UN official calls for civilians, NGOs protection in Afghanistan

UN official calls for civilians, NGOs protection in Afghanistan

May 10 | RK Web News
Landmine explosions in Afghanistan claims nine lives

Landmine explosions in Afghanistan claims nine lives

May 10 | Agencies
Govt forces arrest three in Budgam

Govt forces arrest three in Budgam

May 10 | Agencies
TIME magazine portrays PM Modi on its international edition

TIME magazine portrays PM Modi on its international edition

May 10 | Press Trust of India
Weatherman predicts rainfall for next 5 days in JK

Weatherman predicts rainfall for next 5 days in JK

May 10 | RK Online Desk
J&K Bank to meet next week to raise Rs 1,600 crore in current fiscal

J&K Bank to meet next week to raise Rs 1,600 crore in current fiscal

May 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir highway remains closed for 2nd day

Kashmir highway remains closed for 2nd day

May 10 | Agencies
Ayodhya case: SC extends time till Aug 15 for mediation process

Ayodhya case: SC extends time till Aug 15 for mediation process

May 10 | Press Trust of India
Police recovers dead body from Jhelum in Pampore

Police recovers dead body from Jhelum in Pampore

May 10 | Javid Sofi
Sopore shuts after local militant killed in Shopian gunfight

Sopore shuts after local militant killed in Shopian gunfight

May 10 | RK Online Desk
Qureshi, Swaraj to attend SCO ministerial meet in Kyrgyzstan: Report

Qureshi, Swaraj to attend SCO ministerial meet in Kyrgyzstan: Report

May 10 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in brief gunfight in Shopian village

Militant killed in brief gunfight in Shopian village

May 10 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK’s highway a death trap as Govt looks other way: PDP

‘Sense of siege in Kashmir gets strengthened due to absence of all-weather road’ 

              

 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expressed concern over the frequent occurrence of fatal road accidents on Jammu- Srinagar highway, terming the 294 km road stretch nothing less than a death trap.
In a statement issued here, senior PDP leader and Former R&B Minister Naeem Akhtar said that the present dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the central government have miserably failed in performing their duties due to which scores of people are being killed and the highway continues to remain a death trap for the passengers.
The PDP leader added that the connectivity to Kashmir has unfortunately been reduced to minimum requirement of keeping supplies for security forces only and that civilian traffic, safety of passengers and every thing else has gone haywire.
He added that the upgradation of national highway doesn’t make any sense unless the portion between Ramban and Banihal is fully tunnelled. “This will be an exercise in futility because it will always remain a fair whether road. Fair weather is not only now restricted to the days when it snows and rains during winters- it is spreading now all over the year as the mountains have got further destabilised because of blasting and construction.
Akhtar said that there are modern solutions to it which the previous government had projected to the central government and but the PDP led government at that time was informed that the project report in this is being reviewed and reworked. However, said Akhtar, the Governor administration failed to follow it up and with the result Kashmir is destined, perhaps, not to have a all -weather road and a decent highway that could connect the land locked region with the rest of the world. “The importance of this issue is lost as the government is turning its eyes away from it without any compunction. The sense of siege both at internal as well as at the external level in Kashmir gets strengthened through indifference of the government,” said Akhtar.
He added that it is ironic to find the Jawahar Tunnel on Srinagar Jammu highway in shambles even when claims of large scale development in the state have become rampant. According to the PDP leader, even after 72 years after the state acceded to the Union, people still wait for the all-weather road.
The former minister said that the PDP government had with the central government discussed in detail the need of tunnelling between Ramban and Banihal section so that vehicular movement on the highway remains uninterrupted and smooth even during the inclement weather. “Though the proposal was agreed by the central government but the present administration has failed to follow it up,” said Akhtar.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;