JK’s healthcare faces dental surgeons dearth

While healthcare sector is facing acute shortage of dental surgeons, government in Jammu and Kashmir has failed to create the posts—addressing the shortcomings in various hospitals across the state.
President Society of Dental Surgeons J&K, Dr Imtiyaz Banday, told Risng Kashmir there is dearth of dental surgeons at primary health centres and new type primary health centres.
“Every year 200-300 students pass out from Government Dental College Srinagar and Jammu. Their career is at stake as there are no opportunities,” he said. He said there is rampant quackery at peripheries which is a major cause of hepatitis-c but despite that creation of professional dental surgeons has put on the back burner.
“Due to illegal practices, many patients have died which are not being reported. At least there must be a dental surgeon at PHC to meet the demand,” said Banday.
The dearth of dental surgeons in the hospitals is compelling patients to visit hospitals located far off places and private clinics for consultation which is unaffordable for many. He siad that there are around 4000 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and around 200 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) students in J&K who are unemployed and have no scope in the field.
A group of BDS and MDS students said the last creation of dental surgeons in the health department was done 12 years ago since then the government is in deep slumber.
“Few years ago, we had requested government to create posts for dental surgeons but our represntation is gathering dust in the finance department,” they said. “we had asked for the creation of 400 posts of dental surgeons and 72 B-Grade consultants but the finance department is pushing it back for their own interests.”
In the first week of this month, the aspirants moved another representation but to no avail. They alleged that people at the helm are least bothered to crate the posts.
According to sources health department previously created one additional post of dental surgeons in district hospitals raising the total number of dental surgeons to two due to the prevalence of dental diseases which are increasing. “Thus the sanctioned strength of dental surgeons at 200-bedded district hospital is currently two which is still far less than what is required keeping in view the manifold increase in the patient load,” they said.
An official in the health department said 90 per cent of patient load is on government hospitals as oral health procedures are costly in private sector as a result of which most of the patients end up seeking treatment from quacks thereby exposing them to risks.
He said in the past two decades, there has been a paradigm shift in other areas of healthcare delivery but authorities failed to focus on oral health services.
Principal Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo told Rising Kashmir there were some queries from the finance department and Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.
“We will send the response to the finance department very soon. Once it gives concurrence after that the creation will be made,” he said. Dulloo admitted the shortage of dental surgeons in the hospitals and said the department wants to create dental surgeons posts on priority and will overhaul oral healthcare.
