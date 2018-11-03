JK’s health sector in doldrums: Mir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 2:
Senior social and political activist, Zaffer Mir (Lasjan), on Friday flayed the state government for allegedly failing to upgrade healthcare services in the majority of hospitals in J&K causing sufferings to patients.
In a statement, Mir said that the healthcare system in the state is primarily run by the State Government while the private sector plays a smaller part. The non-governmental sector is largely absent, he added.
Citing dependence of people on government hospitals, Mir expressed displeasure over lack of basic healthcare facilities in many hospitals as there is still no patient-friendly policy.
He said: “From 1996 till date, elected representatives in Chadoora assembly constituency in Budgam have not addressed a single health project except making sure posting at key positions of their blue eyed persons.”
Mir said in last 22 years health sector in the area covering 86 villages has been worst hit. Chadoora Block has 11 PHCs. Most of them are short of specialist doctors.
Sub-District Hospital, Chadoora, which was established in 1984, continues to face government apathy giving tough times to hundreds of patients in the area.
“The hospital has 11 doctors, 45 paramedics staff, which is low as the facility is centrally located and monthly receives around 20,000 patients of them about 1000 are admitted.”
Mir said the vital health facility is still Community Health Centre on papers despite the fact that its nomenclature has been changed to Sub-District Hospital.
“There are around five old-fashioned buildings in its premises, craving for attention. A new building was constructed five years back but that hasn’t been handed over to the hospital. The new building has no functional elevator facility besides lacks ramp facility,” he said.
Mir said because of lack of elevator facility patients especially pregnant women are facing a lot of inconveniences, adding the “same is putting fresh surgery patients at risk. Patients have to go upstairs and downstairs via a ladder which is very unfortunate”.
“The new building has few rooms. Many machines are lying untouched. SDH Chadoora caters to villages like Panzan, Chadoora , Doyen Durbugh, Daulatpora, Bugam Panzipora, Gopalpora , Wathora, Hanzgund, and other adjoining areas.”
He said that it is “facing shortage of drugs as the hospital administration spends hospital development funds to procure the medicines often anti-rabies vaccine remains unavailable”.
He said (SBM) has constructed a building for registration section at SDH Chadoora which has been abandoned becoming a headache for visitors.
The health sector in JK , he said ,is facing many challenges which include weak institutional capacity, limited access to modern equipment and infrastructure, and shortage of healthcare personnel.
Mir also expressed concern over the delay in construction of hospital building for Primary Health Centre (PHC) Chattergam where “patients are being treated in sheds.”
He said the PHC was upgraded to CHC but its staff is still that of PHC. It has only two MBBS doctors and few medical officers but has no consultant specialist.
“Even minor surgeries are not performed. There is no gynecologist and orthopaedicican· The wards function in tin sheds. The x-ray and ultrasound facilities are often affected when the electricity goes off,” Mir said while pitching for the need for improved infrastructure.
He added that Chattergam health facility caters Kuthipora, Wagoora, Suthsoo, Dangerpora, Checkpora, Kanipora, Khanda, Wanpora and other areas. “Even patients of Pulwama have easy access to it despite that authorities are in slumber.”
Mir lamented that despite having around Rs. 2,500-crore annual budget for the health sector in JK with per capita spending under plan, non-plan and centrally sponsored schemes at Rs 1,900 crore adding there is a shortage of critical care ambulances too.
Quoting official figures of the health department, Mir said that there is a shortage of 3511 non-gazetted posts like safaiwalas, nursing orderlies, helpers which have not been filled over the years.
He said hospitals in the state are also facing shortage of nurses as there is a deficiency of more than 2000 nurses and demanded the creation on a fast track basis.
Mir said that the doctor-patient ratio still remains a cause of concern as for 1,658 patients there is only one doctor in the state. He said JK has one allopathic doctor for 3866 people, as per Central Board of Health Intelligence.
The state is facing health treatment facilities because the collapsed PDP-BJP government did not do anything to strengthen the health sector, leaving people disgruntled, he added.
He appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and his advisors and higher authorities of the health department to take strong cognizance of this “serious situation so that patients and common people have a sign of relief”.