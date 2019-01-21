JK’s Govt schools have higher enrolment than private schools, says Report

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
The government-run schools have higher student enrolment than private Schools in Jammu and Kashmir, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)-2018 has revealed.
The study which was conducted by ASER in 14 districts out of 22 reveals that the majority of students of different age in the State are enrolled under Government-run-Schools.
“In the age group of 15-16 at least 68.5 percent of female students are studying in government schools while as only 18.6 percent students are studying in private schools,” report said.
In this age group, the ASER in a report suggests that in both private and government schools at least 12.5 percent of children are those who are either not enrolled or have been dropped out (Not in schools).
Similarly, the statistic of the report said that students from the age group of 15-16, more than 67.4 percent students (male and female) are studying in government schools while as only 22.5 percent of students in 14 districts of the State are studying in private schools.
In this age group, 9.9 percent of students are not in Schools.
According to ASER-2018 report, the age group of boys’ students starting from 15-16, more than 66.2 percent of students are studying in government schools and only 26.6 percent of boys’ students are studying in private schools.
7.1 per cent of students are not in Schools of this age group.
Likewise, the ASER data reveals that 63.4 percent of girl students belonging from the age group of 11-14 are studying in government schools and 33.7 percent students are enrolled in private schools.
In this age group, 2.4 percent of students are not in Schools.
The students both (male and female) at the age of 11-14, at least 61 percent of them are studying in government schools while as only 36.8 percent of students are studying in private schools.
1.8 percent of students are not in Schools of this age group.
According to ASER-2018, 59.8 percent of girl students at the age of 7-10 are enrolled in government schools and only 39.1 percent are in private schools; 59.6 percent of students from 7-16 of age group are in government schools and 37.3 percent are in private schools; at least 58.5 percent of boys students from the age group of 11-14 are studying in government schools while as 39.9 percent are enrolled in private schools.
“From the age group of 6-14, at least 58.3 percent students (Boys and Girls) of the age of 6-14 are enrolled in government schools and 40.1 percent are studying in private schools; At least 54.9 percent students (Boys and Girls) of the age of 7-10 are in government schools and 44.3 percent students are in private schools,” reads ASER report.
The report has also revealed that in the age group of 7-10, at least 50.1 percent of boys’ students are enrolled in government schools while as only 49.3 percent of students are studying in private schools.