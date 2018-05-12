JK’s first skill conclave begins today in Srinagar

The maiden conclave TALAASH is themed as ‘Building Human Capital: Skill-Innovation-Entrepreneurship’
Aimed at engaging different stakeholders in skill building, entrepreneurship and grassroots innovations, Jammu and Kashmir is holding a two-day skill and entrepreneurship conclave, first-of-its-kind event in the state, beginning from today.
The conclave, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM), is being attended by some top innovators and industry captains like Sonam Wangchuk of Ladakh-based SECMOL and Mohammad Mutahir, Head Business Development, McDonalds India, besides some states and centre government skill mission and innovation centre heads, bureaucrats and J&K ministers.
Giving details about the event, Minister of IT, Technical & Higher Education & Chairman, Governing Council JKSDM, Molvi Imran Raza Ansari said that the conclave is aimed to engage around 400 skill development stakeholders including senior state and central government functionaries, innovators, entrepreneurs, artisans, business leaders, intellectuals and civil society actors to different aspects of skill development, grassroots entrepreneurship and innovations development.
The Conclave will also include the felicitation and the valedictory ceremony of the winners of the India Skills Competition 2018, who will proceed further to participate in the regional level skill competition being held in the last week of May 2018 at Lucknow.
“Talaash – Skill and Entrepreneurship Conclave 2018’ is aimed to create an interface between the administration, innovators and industry to brainstorm ideas and foster linkages for the skill building of Jammu and Kashmir, said director JKSDM.
According to the invitation and programme schedule sent to media, Punjab government’s technical educations and trainings minister Charnjeet Singh Channi would be the chief guest at the programme. Whereas, J&K’s IT and Technical Education Minister Molvi Imran Raza Ansari, Finance Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and Social Welfare Minister Sajad Gani Lone would also participate and chair different sessions in the two-day conclave. Besides six brainstorming sessions, there will be a skill exhibition including local innovations and crafts and award ceremony for the state participants of India Skill Competition 2018.