J&K’s first Int’l Skill, Upskilling training program for startups begins

Allison Holliwell from AVPN, Singapore deliver lecture to 30 shortlisted participants in the inaugural lecture program
Allison Holliwell from AVPN, Singapore deliver lecture to 30 shortlisted participants in the inaugural lecture program
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 27th:
Today, the inaugural lecture session of International Skill and Upskilling Program for startups was held at Srinagar. The first lecture was delivered by Ms. Allison Holliwell, Chief Strategy Officer, AVPN on the theme “Social Enterprise: Tools of Success”. Prominent local entrepreneurs like Mr. Tariq Ahmed, owner, Amigos Ltd, Mr. Adnan, proprietor, Fashion Fiesta Ltd, Mr. Adil Mir, owner , Pureweave Ltd & Mr. Adil Nisar, Assistant Vice President, HDFC Bank interacted with the participants and shared their experiences.
The program aims to skill and upskill startups in different aspects of entrepreneurship development and is being organized by J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) in partnership with BRIDGE International. It is the first of its kind, program in J&K wherein budding startups will be directly interacting with global industry experts and gaining information on different vision and strategies which can be put into use by these startups for scaling up their venture.
The program was attended by Director, Technical Education Department, Anoo Malhotra, Mission Director, J&K Skill Development Mission Dr. Peer GN Suhail, Financial Advisor, Technical Education Department Kulbhushan Kumar, Chief Accounts Officer, Education Department Irfan Ahmed, Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department, Shahnawaz Bukhari and Assistant Vice President, HDFC Bank Adil Nisar.
This fully sponsored 12 weeks long program is being taught by 10 internationally acclaimed industry experts from various countries and focuses on the themes such as sales & growth, finance & accounting, branding & marketing, human resource management, team building, service excellence and future technologies. Resource persons for the program are Allison Holliwell, Chief Strategy Officer, AVPN, Eddie Lee, Co-Founder & Group CEO, New Union Holding, Jason Furness, Director of Bridge, Kristian Barnes, CEO, Dentsu Aegis, Bernadette Rolton, Regional Director, HR at Tiffany & CO, Liza Green, Head of Corporate Citizenship, Asia – Pacific at Credit Suisse, Kenny Toh, International Leadership Consultant, Simon Mckenzie, Director of Bridge, Mark Sayer, CFO AVPN, Management and Growth Head, Singapore, Centre for Social Enterprise, Anna Gong, CEO & Founder , Perx Technologies & Peter Yang, Executive Director, Empact.
“Apart from regular hard skills training, the Mission Directorate is striving to inculcate the culture of entrepreneurship among the youth so that they can become employers instead of employees”, said JKSDM official.
“This is for the first time senior management executives of (multinational companies) MNC’s will be providing end to end solutions to startups in J&K and equip them with vision and strategy to promote their business”, said JKSDM official.
“I am hopeful that sharing of my individual journey and my experience will help these upcoming entrepreneurs in scaling up their business”, said Mr. Tariq, Amigos Ltd.
“Knowledge sharing is important so that individuals who don’t have access to quality information and resources can benefit through these long distance programs”, said Allison Holliwell, Chief Strategy Officer, AVPN and one of the resource persons for today’s program.
“It was a wonderful and learning experience of interacting with an international industry expert and I am looking forward for the following sessions of the program”, said Gazanfar, a budding entrepreneur.
In order to promote skill & entrepreneurship development in the state, JKSDM has been organizing various youth development programs in collaboration with various skilling, upskilling and meta-skilling programs in collaboration with national and multinational organizations.