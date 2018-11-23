JK’s first ESD procedure performed at GMC Srinagar

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 21:
In a major achievement in the healthcare sector, doctors performed first-of-its-kind Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) procedure at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, doctors said on Thursday.
A team of doctors in the Department of Gastroenterology performed the procedure at Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) Shireen Bagh today which has been done for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, doctors said.
“We performed the procedure on two female patients, one 55 of Harwan and another 25 of Eidgah. They were suffering from rectal polyps and were detected following colonoscopy,” said gastroenterologist, Dr Zaffar Kawoosa at GMC.
There are many patients who suffer from rectal polyps and their families bear a huge financial burden and have no option but to travel outside the state for treatment.
“Usually doctors remove small polyp with the help of endoscopy and those who have big polyps need ESD procedure,” the doctor told Rising Kashmir.
Kawoosa said there is a considerable presence of rectal polyps in Kashmir and they receive such cases frequently adding that the ailment is identified after colonoscopy of patients.
The ESD procedure was part of a third space endoscopic workshop held at the Super Specialty Hospital and it was done under general anaesthesia.
“It took the department six months to prepare for such workshop. This procedure is done in very few advanced gastroenterology centres in India. By this procedure, the patient is saved from surgical intervention and the stay in the hospital is one or two days,” he said.
Kawoosa called the procedure a major milestone in the healthcare system in JK and appreciated the help and support of the hospital’s anaesthesia department.
“Despite poor infrastructure and manpower, we did it. I hope we would continue to do this in future as well,” he added.