JK’s first Electoral Literacy Club established in Kathua: DEO

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 17:-
District Election Officer Kathua, Rohit Khajuria, on Monday informed that Kathua district has got the distinction of becoming the first district of the state in establishing Electoral Literacy Clubs(ELCs), aimed at imparting electoral literacy to the youth.
According to an official, the DEO informed this while chairing a meeting held to generate awareness on Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2019 and launch of Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) in the district.
ADC Basholi, ACD, CMO, CEO, SDMs of Bani and Hiranagar, Principals of Degree Colleges of Kathua, District Coordinator NYK, Principal ITI and Dy DEO were present in the meeting.
The DEO, while elaborating on salient features of the initiative, said that the entire project revolves around keeping voter education relevant and practical through a host of curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular methods for the young (18-21 years) and future (14-17 years) voters. “Election Commission of India is committed towards inclusion of electoral literacy through the medium of Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) in educational institutions, organisations as well as in rural communities via Chunav Pathshalas,” he added.
He directed the Chief Education Officer and Principals of various degree colleges of the district to sensitize students regarding addition, deletion, correction and transposition of names in voter lists. He also asked for providing data of students with disabilities studying in higher classes so that required facilities can be provided to them at polling centers.
DEO asked ACD to seek cooperation of newly elected Panchs and Sarpanchs in creating awareness on SSR with respect to 1st January 2019 as qualifying date. He asked the District Youth Services and Sports Department to generate mass awareness on SSR during Khelo India Programmes and other sports activities. He also advised the EROs and AEROs to monitor the disposal of claims on daily basis.
Dy DEO, Chand Kishore Sharma, informed the meeting that ELC is a platform to engage school and college students through interesting activities and hands-on experience to sensitize them on their electoral rights and familiarize them with the electoral process of registration and voting besides developing a culture of electoral participation.
He said that ELCs shall have no association with any political party or political group and none of the ELC activities should involve partisan forces in any form. As far as participation is concerned, students regardless of their political affiliations are free to take part in ELC activities, he added.