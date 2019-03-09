About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

JK’s drug de-addiction policy awaits Govt’s nod, HME informs High Court

After passing of 13 years, the Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) on Friday informed the High Court that drug de-addiction policy stands framed and the department has accorded sanction to the adaptation of policy in the J&K State after getting approval from State Administrative Council (SAC).
In this regard, a compliance report was submitted before the Court by Principal Secretary to Government, H&ME, Atal Dullo stating that after approval was obtained from SAC, H&ME on 11 January 2019 accorded sanction to the adaptation of drug de-addiction policy in the J&K State.
The report states that after examining the suggestions received, the H&ME processed the finalization of drug de- addiction and placed the same before the Competent Authority (SAC) for consideration/approval.
It said that the drug de-addiction policy, prepared by the Sub-Committee and duly considered by the Committee which was earlier constituted by State government, was uploaded on the department website for inviting comments/ suggestions from the general public.
The report also states that the department has released Rs. 50000 each to Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and Jammu for completion of the empirical study by the Department of Psychiatry, GMC Srinagar and Jammu to assess the extent of drug addiction and de-addiction challenges.
It was also stated in the report that H&ME department also nominated two nodal officers comprising, Professor Psychiatric Hospital, GMC Srinagar, Dr Arshad Hussain and Assistant Professor Psychiatric Hospital, GMC Jammu, Dr Manu Arora for two drug de-addiction centres of Srinagar and Jammu respectively.
After perusing the report, the division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar granted three weeks time to Additional Advocate General, BA Dar for filing the latest status report with respect to finalization of draft policy of drug de-addiction.
Earlier, Court while taking a strong note said that despite passing of 13 years the matter is pending and it is unfortunate that even a policy on a critical issue on drug de-addiction has not been framed till date.
Court had also pulled up the State government for failing to take effective measures to tackle drug addiction in the State and for its delay in framing a de-addiction policy.

 

 

