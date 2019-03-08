JK’s disaster management policy is all about ‘mock drills’

March 08, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Strong policy needed to tackle natural disasters: Officials

Jammu and Kashmir—which comes under seismic zone five has adopted a Disaster Management Policy—which is said to be all about “mock drills.”

According to official sources, the government has failed to put in place a strong policy to tackle natural disasters across the Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite, Kashmir falling under the seismic zone five, the highest quake-prone area, the government seems little prepared to face the natural calamity in the future.

Disasters like floods in 2014, lack of earthquake resistant buildings, frequent landslides on the highway, avalanches and the absence of disaster risk mapping portray a dismal picture of the disaster preparedness and the weak government apparatus.

The government has crossed many deadlines to conduct disaster risk mapping for assessing the degree of risks in the State.

Sources said that it had earlier floated the ‘expression of interest’ to complete the risk assessment within two years but the project is further extending to two more years. They said that it also lacks the data related to nature, location, intensity, and possibility of major hazards leaving the population and assets at risk.

Suggested in the State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) in 2012, the map was fundamental in understanding the degrees of risk and in State’s capacity building programme to effectively deal with disasters.

Experts said that in earthquake-prone countries like Japan have disaster resistant buildings, proper equipment’s, false alerts and regular mock drills are conducted to sensitize people.

But the government does not seem concerned even about the slow pace of disaster risk mapping process, leaving the lives of people at risk.

Senior seismologist and Reader at the Department of Earth Science, Kashmir University, Bikram Singh Bali said the state has other priorities and there were no strong policies to tackle the disasters in the state. "In fact, Himachal Pradesh, which came into existence much later as a state is well equipped to tackle the disasters."

"We had no full-fledged disaster management unit before 2014. Now, a small setup of disaster management is working which need to be strengthened," he said.

Bali said, after monitoring the situation of the state from 2009 to 2013, people are sitting on a time bomb. “The life of people in the state is cheap as nobody is bothering." He said, even the highway was blocked more than 26 days and people were without essential commodities in the Valley.

The National Highway Authority has destabilized the mountains, especially at the Ramban stretch. “Though constructing tunnels are a welcome step. In fact, the authorities should have gone for more number of tunnels to protect the fatalities. But everything should be done without the degradation of the Environment."

He said, besides, the buildings which are being constructed in Kashmir are poorly designed which are highly vulnerable to earthquake.

“There are no earthquake resistant buildings in Kashmir. No regulations or guidelines are followed while erecting new constructions. “This is the right time for the government to take concrete measures to avoid heavy losses in an earthquake.”

“Our school and hospital buildings are not resistant to earthquake. If any calamity hit valley people in these building will have fewer chances to survive,” Bali said.

According to a disaster management report, out of 100 districts in India, 13 districts in J&K, have been identified as 'multi-hazard districts'. But the state government is not fully equipped to tackle the eventualities in future.

An official of the Disaster Management Department said that in the absence of full-time members, proper policies to handle disaster and risk reduction are not in place.”

Director of Disaster Management, Aamir Ali said that State already has Disaster Management Policy in place. He said that there are State Disaster Management Plans and District Disaster Management Plans in place as well. However he admitted that the state needs to put in place a strong policy to tackle natural disasters in the state. “A strong measure is needed to handle the disasters."

He said the Disaster Management Authority has done a number of mock drills on disaster preparedness at different places. “Besides, there is an improvement in the management plans as well.”

A study titled ‘A satellite-based rapid assessment on floods in Jammu & Kashmir–September 2014’ conducted jointly by the Department of Environment & Remote Sensing (DERS) and ISRO has warned that intensity of rainfall and frequency of rainy days in the Himalayan region may increase in 2030s, leading to another flood in Kashmir, if immediate steps are not taken to restore the drainage system of the Jhelum.